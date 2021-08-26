ajc logo
List: Defending champions this century that lost their season openers

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
48 minutes ago

Defending state champions Grayson, Pierce County and Prince Avenue Christian lost their openers last week. Defending champs are 100-32 in openers this century. These are the 32 that lost.

2021: Creekside d. Grayson 19-14

2021: Brunswick d. Pierce County 20-13

2021: Calvary Day d. Prince Avenue Christian 21-13

2020: Allatoona d. Harrison 27-17

2020: North Cobb d. Buford 28-14

2020: Fitzgerald d. Irwin County 21-6

2020: Dodge County d. Dublin 33-20

2020: Milton d. Cedar Grove, forfeit

2019: LaGrange d. Heard County 24-9

2017: Lowndes d. Valdosta 45-0

2016: Cartersville d. Allatoona 30-14

2016: Woodward Academy d. Westminster 36-17

2016: Mill Creek d. Colquitt County 34-27

2015: Bleckley County d. Hawkinsville 13-0

2013: Metter d. Emanuel County Institute 21-20

2013: B.T. Washington (Fla.) d. Norcross 55-0

2012: Thomson d. Burke County 21-14

2012: Jenkins d. Savannah Christian 21-20

2011: Lassiter d. Brookwood 14-6

2011: Lambert d. Chattahoochee 24-7

2009: Grayson d. Camden County 14-10

2009: Bainbridge d. Cairo 16-13

2007: West Laurens d. Dublin 28-17

2005: Newnan d. LaGrange 23-14

2005: Washington County d. Hawkinsville 28-7

2005: Dooly County d. Clinch County 13-12

2003: Hart County d. Thomson 10-0

2002: Screven County d. Statesboro 13-0

2001: Statesboro d. Swainsboro 19-6

2000: Camden County d. Charlton County 26-19

2000: Warner Robins d. Lowndes 48-25

2000: Thomas County Central d. Oconee County 26-24

