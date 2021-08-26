List: Defending champions this century that lost their season openers

Defending state champions Grayson, Pierce County and Prince Avenue Christian lost their openers last week. Defending champs are 100-32 in openers this century. These are the 32 that lost.
2021: Creekside d. Grayson 19-14
2021: Brunswick d. Pierce County 20-13
2021: Calvary Day d. Prince Avenue Christian 21-13
2020: Allatoona d. Harrison 27-17
2020: North Cobb d. Buford 28-14
2020: Fitzgerald d. Irwin County 21-6
2020: Dodge County d. Dublin 33-20
2020: Milton d. Cedar Grove, forfeit
2019: LaGrange d. Heard County 24-9
2017: Lowndes d. Valdosta 45-0
2016: Cartersville d. Allatoona 30-14
2016: Woodward Academy d. Westminster 36-17
2016: Mill Creek d. Colquitt County 34-27
2015: Bleckley County d. Hawkinsville 13-0
2013: Metter d. Emanuel County Institute 21-20
2013: B.T. Washington (Fla.) d. Norcross 55-0
2012: Thomson d. Burke County 21-14
2012: Jenkins d. Savannah Christian 21-20
2011: Lassiter d. Brookwood 14-6
2011: Lambert d. Chattahoochee 24-7
2009: Grayson d. Camden County 14-10
2009: Bainbridge d. Cairo 16-13
2007: West Laurens d. Dublin 28-17
2005: Newnan d. LaGrange 23-14
2005: Washington County d. Hawkinsville 28-7
2005: Dooly County d. Clinch County 13-12
2003: Hart County d. Thomson 10-0
2002: Screven County d. Statesboro 13-0
2001: Statesboro d. Swainsboro 19-6
2000: Camden County d. Charlton County 26-19
2000: Warner Robins d. Lowndes 48-25
2000: Thomas County Central d. Oconee County 26-24
