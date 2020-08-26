List: Current 5A schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 5A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
129 - Calhoun
117 - Cartersville
110 - Blessed Trinity
105 - Stockbridge
100 - Woodward Academy
99 - Griffin
95 - Ware County
90 - St. Pius
88 - Warner Robins
80 - Jones County
77 - Starr's Mill
74 - Coffee
73 - Clarke Central
73 - Eastside
72 - Creekside
71 - Dutchtown
68 - Southwest DeKalb
67 - Northgate
66 - Wayne County
62 - Whitewater
