List: Current 5A schools with most victories over past decade

Calhoun players run onto the field before their game against Peach County during the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta.
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 5A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

129 - Calhoun

117 - Cartersville

110 - Blessed Trinity

105 - Stockbridge

100 - Woodward Academy

99 - Griffin

95 - Ware County

90 - St. Pius

88 - Warner Robins

80 - Jones County

77 - Starr's Mill

74 - Coffee

73 - Clarke Central

73 - Eastside

72 - Creekside

71 - Dutchtown

68 - Southwest DeKalb

67 - Northgate

66 - Wayne County

62 - Whitewater

