X

List: Current 3A schools with most victories over past decade

Peach County running back Trevon Woolfolk (9) is stopped by a host of Calhoun defenders in the first half of the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta. PHOTO / JASON GETZ
Peach County running back Trevon Woolfolk (9) is stopped by a host of Calhoun defenders in the first half of the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

High schools | 27 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 3A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

112 - Peach County

109 - Greater Atlanta Christian

105 - Sandy Creek

101 - Cedar Grove

96 - Burke County

95 - Mary Persons

85 - Pierce County

83 - Thomson

79 - Westminster

78 - Monroe Area

70 - Carver (Atlanta)

68 - Adairsville

68 - Rockmart

68 - Morgan County

68 - Appling County

65 - Stephens County

64 - Liberty County

64 - Crisp County

63 - Hart County

63 - Dawson County

63 - North Hall

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.