List: Current 3A schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 3A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
112 - Peach County
109 - Greater Atlanta Christian
105 - Sandy Creek
101 - Cedar Grove
96 - Burke County
95 - Mary Persons
85 - Pierce County
83 - Thomson
79 - Westminster
78 - Monroe Area
70 - Carver (Atlanta)
68 - Adairsville
68 - Rockmart
68 - Morgan County
68 - Appling County
65 - Stephens County
64 - Liberty County
64 - Crisp County
63 - Hart County
63 - Dawson County
63 - North Hall
