List: Current 2A schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 2A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
101 - Callaway
97 - Fitzgerald
87 - Washington County
86 - Rabun County
86 - Jefferson County
85 - Heard County
85 - Vidalia
82 - Lovett
81 - Elbert County
77 - Lamar County
72 - Bremen
70 - Union County
67 - Pepperell
67 - Dodge County
66 - Cook
66 - Thomasville
64 - Pace Academy
62 - Laney
55 - Swainsboro
52 - Bleckley County
