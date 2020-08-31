X

List: Current 2A schools with most victories over past decade

Mike Muschamp and the Lovett Lions return to Class AA. (File photo)
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 2A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

101 - Callaway

97 - Fitzgerald

87 - Washington County

86 - Rabun County

86 - Jefferson County

85 - Heard County

85 - Vidalia

82 - Lovett

81 - Elbert County

77 - Lamar County

72 - Bremen

70 - Union County

67 - Pepperell

67 - Dodge County

66 - Cook

66 - Thomasville

64 - Pace Academy

62 - Laney

55 - Swainsboro

52 - Bleckley County

