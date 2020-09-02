X

List: Current 1A Public schools with most victories over past decade

Marion County's (Buena Vista) #3 Keyshawn Baker celebrates his team's 12-3 victory over Charlton County (Folkston) in their GHSA Class A-Public Football Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, December 14, 2013.
Credit: Phil Skinner

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class A Public schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

104 - Marion County

101 - Clinch County

98 - Brooks County

92 - Emanuel County Institute

89 - Irwin County

83 - Lincoln County

80 - Dublin

76 - Commerce

75 - Screven County

74 - Manchester

74 - Mitchell County

71 - Dooly County

71 - Johnson County

71 - Charlton County

64 - Macon County

64 - Seminole County

63 - Bowdon

61 - Washington-Wilkes

61 - Trion

60 - Pelham

