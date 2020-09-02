List: Current 1A Public schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class A Public schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
104 - Marion County
101 - Clinch County
98 - Brooks County
92 - Emanuel County Institute
89 - Irwin County
83 - Lincoln County
80 - Dublin
76 - Commerce
75 - Screven County
74 - Manchester
74 - Mitchell County
71 - Dooly County
71 - Johnson County
71 - Charlton County
64 - Macon County
64 - Seminole County
63 - Bowdon
61 - Washington-Wilkes
61 - Trion
60 - Pelham
