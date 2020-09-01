List: Current 1A Private schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class A Private schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
120 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
105 - Prince Avenue Christian
96 - Calvary Day
93 - Athens Academy
92 - Savannah Christian
91 - Aquinas
90 - Deerfield-Windsor
87 - Darlington
84 - Mount Paran Christian
78 - Stratford Academy
77 - Tattnall Square
76 - Wesleyan
74 - Heritage (Newnan)
69 - George Walton Academy
65 - Fellowship Christian
64 - Landmark Christian
62 - Mount Pisgah Christian
62 - Brookstone
62 - First Presbyterian
58 - Holy Innocents’
