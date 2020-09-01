X

List: Current 1A Private schools with most victories over past decade

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy players hold up the trophy after beating Wesleyan High School during the Class A private state title football championship game at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy players hold up the trophy after beating Wesleyan High School during the Class A private state title football championship game at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

High schools | 25 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class A Private schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

120 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

105 - Prince Avenue Christian

96 - Calvary Day

93 - Athens Academy

92 - Savannah Christian

91 - Aquinas

90 - Deerfield-Windsor

87 - Darlington

84 - Mount Paran Christian

78 - Stratford Academy

77 - Tattnall Square

76 - Wesleyan

74 - Heritage (Newnan)

69 - George Walton Academy

65 - Fellowship Christian

64 - Landmark Christian

62 - Mount Pisgah Christian

62 - Brookstone

62 - First Presbyterian

58 - Holy Innocents’

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.