List: Coaches with top winning percentages in GHSA history

Seventeen GHSA coaches all-time with 200 victories or more have winning percentages of .750 or better. Sixteen active GHSA coaches with 100 victories or more have winning percentages of .750 or more. Records include games as Georgia coaches only.
All-time with 200 wins
.858 - Nick Hyder (302-48-5)
.847 - Larry Campbell (477-85-3)
.847 - Jeff Herron (287-52-0)
.841 - Alan Chadwick (386-73-0)
.833 - Wright Bazemore (268-51-7)
.826 - Robert Davis (354-74-1)
.821 - Hal Lamb (238-52-0)
.804 - Bill Chappell (317-74-9)
.800 - Conrad Nix (260-65-0)
.799 - Dexter Wood (210-52-2)
.788 - T. McFerrin (317-84-4)
.780 - Charlie Grisham (261-69-13)
.771 - Rich McWhorter (292-86-2)
.764 - Rayvan Teague (221-68-1)
.758 - Dan Pitts (346-109-4)
.753 - Buck Godfrey (273-89-1)
.751 - Dwight Hochstetler (345-114-1)
Active with 100 wins
.841 - Alan Chadwick, Marist (386-73)
.838 - Jonathan Gess, Eagle’s Landing Christian (145-28)
.836 - Franklin Stephens, McEachern (145-28-1)
.836 - Chad Campbell, Peach County (143-28)
.793 - Milan Turner, Veterans (107-28)
.776 - Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity (186-53-2)
.774 - Rush Propst, Valdosta (120-35)
.771 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (292-86-2)
.770 - Robby Pruitt, Coffee (192-57-1)
.769 - Chip Walker, Newnan (144-43-1)
.767 - Michael Thompson, Beach (103-31-1)
.764 - Sid Fritts, Washington-Wilkes (174-53-2)
.760 - John Reid, Rome (133-42)
.758 - Steven DeVoursney, Cairo (169-54)
.756 - Tim Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian (102-33)
.751 - Danny Britt, Benedictine (130-43)
