List: Coaches with most wins against No. 1-ranked teams

Marist coach Alan Chadwick won his 400th game in style Friday, beating a No. 1-ranked team, Blessed Trinity. It was the fifth time that Chadwick has beaten a No. 1 team. It’s not easy to do. No. 1 teams historically win 86.4% of the time, according to research by GHSFHA’s Loren Maxwell, and opportunities to play No. 1 teams don’t come along every season. Chadwick’s teams are 5-8 vs. No. 1 teams. His biggest win over a No. 1 was a 30-8 victory over Worth County in the 1989 Class 3A championship game. Larry Campbell and Nick Hyder have the most victories over No. 1 teams, with nine each.
Nine
Larry Campbell
Nick Hyder
Six
Wright Bazemore
Charlie Davidson
Five
Alan Chadwick
Bill Chappell
Bobby Gentry
Hal Lamb
Conrad Nix
Joe Sumrall
Four
Joe Compton
Wayman Creel
Mike Earwood
Maurice Freeman
Charlie Grisham
Dean Hargis
Jimmy Hightower
Graham Hixon
Mike Hodges
John Hunt
Corey Jarvis
Paul Leroy
George Maloof
Tim McFarlin
T. McFerrin
Dan Pitts
Rush Propst
Ernest Teel
Charlie Winslette
Three: Bill Ballard, Chad Campbell, Norman Faircloth, Charlie Greene, John Hill, Kyle Hockman, Ray Knight, Ray Lamb, Buddy Nobles, Robby Robinson, Justin Rogers, Sonny Smart, Erik Soliday, Rayvan Teague, Bryan Way, Luther Welsh, Dale Williams, Bud Willis
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author