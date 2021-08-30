List: Coaches with most wins against No. 1-ranked teams

Marist coach Alan Chadwick won his 400th game in style Friday, beating a No. 1-ranked team, Blessed Trinity. It was the fifth time that Chadwick has beaten a No. 1 team. It’s not easy to do. No. 1 teams historically win 86.4% of the time, according to research by GHSFHA’s Loren Maxwell, and opportunities to play No. 1 teams don’t come along every season. Chadwick’s teams are 5-8 vs. No. 1 teams. His biggest win over a No. 1 was a 30-8 victory over Worth County in the 1989 Class 3A championship game. Larry Campbell and Nick Hyder have the most victories over No. 1 teams, with nine each.