List: Coaches with most wins against No. 1-ranked teams

Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell during the first half of a Class A semifinal against Johnson County at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 25, 2005. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)
High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
37 minutes ago

Marist coach Alan Chadwick won his 400th game in style Friday, beating a No. 1-ranked team, Blessed Trinity. It was the fifth time that Chadwick has beaten a No. 1 team. It’s not easy to do. No. 1 teams historically win 86.4% of the time, according to research by GHSFHA’s Loren Maxwell, and opportunities to play No. 1 teams don’t come along every season. Chadwick’s teams are 5-8 vs. No. 1 teams. His biggest win over a No. 1 was a 30-8 victory over Worth County in the 1989 Class 3A championship game. Larry Campbell and Nick Hyder have the most victories over No. 1 teams, with nine each.

Nine

Larry Campbell

Nick Hyder

Six

Wright Bazemore

Charlie Davidson

Five

Alan Chadwick

Bill Chappell

Bobby Gentry

Hal Lamb

Conrad Nix

Joe Sumrall

Four

Joe Compton

Wayman Creel

Mike Earwood

Maurice Freeman

Charlie Grisham

Dean Hargis

Jimmy Hightower

Graham Hixon

Mike Hodges

John Hunt

Corey Jarvis

Paul Leroy

George Maloof

Tim McFarlin

T. McFerrin

Dan Pitts

Rush Propst

Ernest Teel

Charlie Winslette

Three: Bill Ballard, Chad Campbell, Norman Faircloth, Charlie Greene, John Hill, Kyle Hockman, Ray Knight, Ray Lamb, Buddy Nobles, Robby Robinson, Justin Rogers, Sonny Smart, Erik Soliday, Rayvan Teague, Bryan Way, Luther Welsh, Dale Williams, Bud Willis

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
