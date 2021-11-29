List: Coaches who led three schools to semifinals

Fellowship Christian coach Tim McFarlin became the ninth coach in GHSA history to lead three schools to the semifinals when his Paladins beat No. 2 Calvary Day 24-14 in the Class A Private quarterfinals last week. McFarlin previously coached state champions at Roswell and Blessed Trinity. Below are the nine, with the number of schools they’ve put into the semis.
5 - T. McFerrin (Elbert County, Forest Park, Jefferson, Lithonia, Peachtree)
4 - Jeff Herron (Camden County, Grayson, Oconee County, Prince Avenue Christian)
4 - Mike Hodges (Cairo, Miller County, Thomasville, West Rome)
4 - Charlie Winslette (Greene-Taliaferro, Statesboro, Tift County, West Rome)
3 - Charlie Brake (Morgan County, Warrenton, Westminster)
3 - Tim McFarlin (Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian, Roswell)
3 - Dexter Poss (Claxton, Evans, North Habersham)
3 - Franklin Stephens (Lamar County, Tucker, Ware County)
3 - Rodney Walker (Peach County, Stephens County, West Rome)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author