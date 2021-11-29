ajc logo
X

List: Coaches who led three schools to semifinals

Jefferson head coach T. McFerrin is carried onto the field by Jordan Tyler (left) and Conner Nations.
Caption
Jefferson head coach T. McFerrin is carried onto the field by Jordan Tyler (left) and Conner Nations.

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Fellowship Christian coach Tim McFarlin became the ninth coach in GHSA history to lead three schools to the semifinals when his Paladins beat No. 2 Calvary Day 24-14 in the Class A Private quarterfinals last week. McFarlin previously coached state champions at Roswell and Blessed Trinity. Below are the nine, with the number of schools they’ve put into the semis.

5 - T. McFerrin (Elbert County, Forest Park, Jefferson, Lithonia, Peachtree)

4 - Jeff Herron (Camden County, Grayson, Oconee County, Prince Avenue Christian)

4 - Mike Hodges (Cairo, Miller County, Thomasville, West Rome)

4 - Charlie Winslette (Greene-Taliaferro, Statesboro, Tift County, West Rome)

3 - Charlie Brake (Morgan County, Warrenton, Westminster)

3 - Tim McFarlin (Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian, Roswell)

3 - Dexter Poss (Claxton, Evans, North Habersham)

3 - Franklin Stephens (Lamar County, Tucker, Ware County)

3 - Rodney Walker (Peach County, Stephens County, West Rome)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 Questions with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner
13m ago
All-region teams: Villa Rica’s McKey named 6-5A player of the year
28m ago
Class A Blog: A recap of the quarterfinals
8h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top