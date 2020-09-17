List: Coaches who got first wins at their new schools last week

Thirteen Georgia coaches got their first wins at their new schools last week.
*David Bell, Baconton Charter
*Shawn Peek, Chattooga
*Joey Mathis, Coosa
*Jake McCrae, Deerfield-Windsor
*Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County
*Matt Napier, LaGrange
*Brad Smith, Loganville
*Don Stark, North Paulding
*Chad Alligood, Northside (Warner Robins)
*Rob Patton, Social Circle
*John Abernathy, Tattnall Square
*Chad Frazier, Whitewater
*Phillip Ironside, Worth County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author