List: Coaches who got first wins at their new schools last week

August 22, 2015 Atlanta - Former Mill Creek head coach Shannon Jarvis recorded his first victory as the Elbert County coach when his Blue Devils defeated Whitefield Academy 14-7 Saturday. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

High schools
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Thirteen Georgia coaches got their first wins at their new schools last week.

*David Bell, Baconton Charter

*Shawn Peek, Chattooga

*Joey Mathis, Coosa

*Jake McCrae, Deerfield-Windsor

*Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County

*Matt Napier, LaGrange

*Brad Smith, Loganville

*Don Stark, North Paulding

*Chad Alligood, Northside (Warner Robins)

*Rob Patton, Social Circle

*John Abernathy, Tattnall Square

*Chad Frazier, Whitewater

*Phillip Ironside, Worth County

