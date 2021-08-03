List: Coaches nearing victory milestones

Marist coach Alan Chadwick is one victory shy of No. 400. Only one Georgia coach (retired Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell with 477) and fewer than 40 nationally have reached 400. Here are Georgia coaches approaching milestones.
400
399 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
300
295 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson Co.
287 - Jeff Herron, Camden Co.
200
199 - Keith Maloof, Norcross
194 - Tim McFarlin, Fellowship Christian
190 - Eric Parker, Burke County
100
97 - John Hunt, Woodward Academy
95 - Mitch Jordan, Mount Paran Christian
95 - Jack Harris, Terrell Co.
95 - Larry Milligan, Greene Co.
92 - John Small, East Coweta
92 - Shane Williamson, Hawkinsville
92 - Nick Davis, Fayette Co.
91 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)
90 - Andy Dyer, Archer
