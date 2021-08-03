ajc logo
List: Coaches nearing victory milestones

Marist head coach Alan Chadwick hands off his Class 4A championship trophy to his players after the War Eagles beat Jefferson 30-14 during Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
Marist head coach Alan Chadwick hands off his Class 4A championship trophy to his players after the War Eagles beat Jefferson 30-14 during Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
47 minutes ago

Marist coach Alan Chadwick is one victory shy of No. 400. Only one Georgia coach (retired Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell with 477) and fewer than 40 nationally have reached 400. Here are Georgia coaches approaching milestones.

400

399 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

300

295 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson Co.

287 - Jeff Herron, Camden Co.

200

199 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

194 - Tim McFarlin, Fellowship Christian

190 - Eric Parker, Burke County

100

97 - John Hunt, Woodward Academy

95 - Mitch Jordan, Mount Paran Christian

95 - Jack Harris, Terrell Co.

95 - Larry Milligan, Greene Co.

92 - John Small, East Coweta

92 - Shane Williamson, Hawkinsville

92 - Nick Davis, Fayette Co.

91 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

90 - Andy Dyer, Archer

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
