List: Coaches in each county with most career victories

Jefferson County’s J.B. Arnold last week became the coach with the most victories in his county’s history. Arnold has won 159 games over 20 seasons, one more than Charles Rutland, who coached from 1973 until 2000 at old Wrens High and then Jefferson County. Arnold and Jefferson County are one victory from having the county’s first state finalist since Rutland’s Class C Wrens team of 1983. Below are the coaches with the most victories in all 159 Georgia counties.
Appling: J.T. Pollock, 82
Atkinson: Lloyd McDonald, 93
Bacon: Tony Rigdon, 30
Baker: None
Baldwin: J.T. Wall, 112
Banks: Dennis Marlow, 55
Barrow: Phil Jones, 81
Bartow: Frank Barden, 154
Ben Hill: Robby Pruitt, 120
Berrien: Brent Miller, 38
Bibb: Barney Hester, 324
Bleckley: Jimmy Kilpatrick, 100
Brantley: Sean Pender, 35
Brooks: Maurice Freeman, 168
Bryan: Matt LeZotte, 39
Bulloch: Charles Webb, 126
Burke: Eric Parker, 122
Butts: Mike Parris, 123
Calhoun: John Williams, 63
Camden: Jeff Herron, 154
Candler: John Glanton, 110
Carroll: Charlie Grisham, 261
Catoosa: Don Patterson, 132
Charlton: Rich McWhorter, 288
Chatham: Jim Walsh Sr., 185
Chattahoochee: Josh Kemp, 37
Chattooga: Tab Gable, 108
Cherokee: Sid Maxwell, 97
Clarke: Billy Henderson, 222
Clay: None
Clayton: Al Hughes, 119
Clinch: Jim Dickerson, 152
Cobb: Jimmy Dorsey, 219
Coffee: Bonwell Royal, 166
Colquitt: Jim Hughes, 140
Columbia: Jim Connor, 77
Cook: Bobby Rich, 47
Coweta: Max Bass, 203
Crawford: Tony Byram, 70
Crisp: Clay Hill, 85
Dade: Morrell Holcomb, 93
Dawson: Jeff Lee and Sid Maxwell, 48
Decatur: Jeff Littleton, 64
DeKalb: Alan Chadwick, 397
Dodge: John Peacock, 69
Dooly: Jimmy Hughes, 60
Dougherty: Allen Lowe, 215
Douglas: Jimmy Johnson, 108
Early: Bill Murdock, 145
Echols: None
Effingham: Bob Griffith, 129
Elbert: Lee Atkinson, 86
Emanuel: Bill Schofill, 114
Evans: Keith Wasson, 116
Fannin: Clark Drennan, 46
Fayette: Chip Walker, 127
Floyd: Jerry Sharp, 227
Forsyth: Frank Hepler, 69
Franklin: Jeff Gregory Davis, 109
Fulton: Gerry Romberg, 215
Gilmer: Don Gudger, 75
Glascock: Chris Kelley, 46
Glynn: John Willis, 138
Gordon: Hal Lamb, 233
Grady: Tom Fallaw and West Thomas, 116
Greene: Tom Temple, 118
Gwinnett: Cecil Flowe, 197
Habersham: Gene Alexander, 99
Hall: Bobby Gruhn, 254
Hancock: Bob Peck, 63
Haralson: Ricky Tolleson, 108
Harris: Tommy Parks, 55
Hart: William Devane, 72
Heard: Tim Barron, 153
Henry: Jonathan Gess, 153
Houston: Robert Davis, 253
Irwin: Buddy Nobles, 67
Jackson: Ray Lamb, 190
Jasper: Bobby Holland, 82
Jeff Davis: Tom Hybl, 79
Jefferson: J.B. Arnold, 159
Jenkins: Roy Head, 47
Johnson: Don Norton, 102
Jones: John “Bubba” Williams, 46
Lamar: Mark Wilson, 43
Lanier: Daniel McFather, 33
Laurens: Roger Holmes, 171
Lee: Dean Fabrizio, 103
Liberty: Clifford Johnson, 131
Lincoln: Larry Campbell, 477
Long: Kyle Wilson, 13
Lowndes: Wright Bazemore, 268
Lumpkin: George Hoblitzell, 31
Macon: Jimmy Maffett, 135
Madison: Randell Owens, 36
Marion: Mike Swaney, 65
McDuffie: Luther Welsh, 183
McIntosh: Robby Robinson, 68
Meriwether: Greg Oglesby, 129
Miller: Ronnie McNease, 172
Mitchell: Graham Lowe, 140
Monroe: Dan Pitts, 346
Montgomery: John Peacock, 85
Morgan: Kenny Moore, 92
Murray: Bill Napier, 94
Muscogee: Odis Spencer, 141
Newton: Rick Hurst, 66
Oconee: Michael Gunn, 194
Oglethorpe: Jim Stoudenmire, 83
Paulding: John Reid, 60
Peach: Chad Campbell, 152
Pickens: Steve Sewell, 87
Pierce: W.D. Strickland, 59
Pike: Brad Webber, 47
Polk: John Hill, 214
Pulaski: Bobby Gentry, 199
Putnam: Al Reaves, 199
Quitman: None
Rabun: Frank Snyder, 91
Randolph: Bob Murphy and Daniel McFather, 39
Richmond: David Dupree, 174
Rockdale: Frank Caputo, 40
Schley: Jim McFather, 40
Screven: Ron Duncan, 74
Seminole: Marcus Holley, 114
Spalding: Lloyd Bohannon, 156
Stephens: Carl “Red” Boyd, 104
Stewart: Irad Pittman, 21
Sumter: Alton Shell, 169
Talbot: Harold Johnson, 37
Taliaferro: None
Tattnall: Danny Scott, 109
Taylor: Bill Montgomery, 64
Telfair: Bobby McAllister, 45
Terrell: Donald Beard, 138
Thomas: Ed Pilcher, 169
Tift: Gene Brodie, 131
Toombs: Buck Cravey, 194
Towns: Kyle Langford, 17
Treutlen: Britt Ingle, 53
Troup: Carlton Lewis, 178
Turner: Erik Soliday, 103
Twiggs: Dexter Copeland, 74
Union: Brian Allison, 121
Upson: Tommy Perdue, 169
Walker: Lynn Murdock, 130
Walton: Don Williams, 174
Ware: Dale Williams, 179
Warren: Larry Freeman, 62
Washington: Rick Tomberlin, 157
Wayne: John Donaldson, 130
Webster: None
Wheeler: Britt Ingle and Buddy Emanuel, 33
White: William “Wicky” Loudermilk, 46
Whitfield: Bill Chappell, 317
Wilcox: Donnie Clack, 140
Wilkes: Charlie Davidson, 145
Wilkinson: James Hagins, 129
Worth: Milt Miller, 130
