List: Coaches in each county with most career victories

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Jefferson County’s J.B. Arnold last week became the coach with the most victories in his county’s history. Arnold has won 159 games over 20 seasons, one more than Charles Rutland, who coached from 1973 until 2000 at old Wrens High and then Jefferson County. Arnold and Jefferson County are one victory from having the county’s first state finalist since Rutland’s Class C Wrens team of 1983. Below are the coaches with the most victories in all 159 Georgia counties.

Appling: J.T. Pollock, 82

Atkinson: Lloyd McDonald, 93

Bacon: Tony Rigdon, 30

Baker: None

Baldwin: J.T. Wall, 112

Banks: Dennis Marlow, 55

Barrow: Phil Jones, 81

Bartow: Frank Barden, 154

Ben Hill: Robby Pruitt, 120

Berrien: Brent Miller, 38

Bibb: Barney Hester, 324

Bleckley: Jimmy Kilpatrick, 100

Brantley: Sean Pender, 35

Brooks: Maurice Freeman, 168

Bryan: Matt LeZotte, 39

Bulloch: Charles Webb, 126

Burke: Eric Parker, 122

Butts: Mike Parris, 123

Calhoun: John Williams, 63

Camden: Jeff Herron, 154

Candler: John Glanton, 110

Carroll: Charlie Grisham, 261

Catoosa: Don Patterson, 132

Charlton: Rich McWhorter, 288

Chatham: Jim Walsh Sr., 185

Chattahoochee: Josh Kemp, 37

Chattooga: Tab Gable, 108

Cherokee: Sid Maxwell, 97

Clarke: Billy Henderson, 222

Clay: None

Clayton: Al Hughes, 119

Clinch: Jim Dickerson, 152

Cobb: Jimmy Dorsey, 219

Coffee: Bonwell Royal, 166

Colquitt: Jim Hughes, 140

Columbia: Jim Connor, 77

Cook: Bobby Rich, 47

Coweta: Max Bass, 203

Crawford: Tony Byram, 70

Crisp: Clay Hill, 85

Dade: Morrell Holcomb, 93

Dawson: Jeff Lee and Sid Maxwell, 48

Decatur: Jeff Littleton, 64

DeKalb: Alan Chadwick, 397

Dodge: John Peacock, 69

Dooly: Jimmy Hughes, 60

Dougherty: Allen Lowe, 215

Douglas: Jimmy Johnson, 108

Early: Bill Murdock, 145

Echols: None

Effingham: Bob Griffith, 129

Elbert: Lee Atkinson, 86

Emanuel: Bill Schofill, 114

Evans: Keith Wasson, 116

Fannin: Clark Drennan, 46

Fayette: Chip Walker, 127

Floyd: Jerry Sharp, 227

Forsyth: Frank Hepler, 69

Franklin: Jeff Gregory Davis, 109

Fulton: Gerry Romberg, 215

Gilmer: Don Gudger, 75

Glascock: Chris Kelley, 46

Glynn: John Willis, 138

Gordon: Hal Lamb, 233

Grady: Tom Fallaw and West Thomas, 116

Greene: Tom Temple, 118

Gwinnett: Cecil Flowe, 197

Habersham: Gene Alexander, 99

Hall: Bobby Gruhn, 254

Hancock: Bob Peck, 63

Haralson: Ricky Tolleson, 108

Harris: Tommy Parks, 55

Hart: William Devane, 72

Heard: Tim Barron, 153

Henry: Jonathan Gess, 153

Houston: Robert Davis, 253

Irwin: Buddy Nobles, 67

Jackson: Ray Lamb, 190

Jasper: Bobby Holland, 82

Jeff Davis: Tom Hybl, 79

Jefferson: J.B. Arnold, 159

Jenkins: Roy Head, 47

Johnson: Don Norton, 102

Jones: John “Bubba” Williams, 46

Lamar: Mark Wilson, 43

Lanier: Daniel McFather, 33

Laurens: Roger Holmes, 171

Lee: Dean Fabrizio, 103

Liberty: Clifford Johnson, 131

Lincoln: Larry Campbell, 477

Long: Kyle Wilson, 13

Lowndes: Wright Bazemore, 268

Lumpkin: George Hoblitzell, 31

Macon: Jimmy Maffett, 135

Madison: Randell Owens, 36

Marion: Mike Swaney, 65

McDuffie: Luther Welsh, 183

McIntosh: Robby Robinson, 68

Meriwether: Greg Oglesby, 129

Miller: Ronnie McNease, 172

Mitchell: Graham Lowe, 140

Monroe: Dan Pitts, 346

Montgomery: John Peacock, 85

Morgan: Kenny Moore, 92

Murray: Bill Napier, 94

Muscogee: Odis Spencer, 141

Newton: Rick Hurst, 66

Oconee: Michael Gunn, 194

Oglethorpe: Jim Stoudenmire, 83

Paulding: John Reid, 60

Peach: Chad Campbell, 152

Pickens: Steve Sewell, 87

Pierce: W.D. Strickland, 59

Pike: Brad Webber, 47

Polk: John Hill, 214

Pulaski: Bobby Gentry, 199

Putnam: Al Reaves, 199

Quitman: None

Rabun: Frank Snyder, 91

Randolph: Bob Murphy and Daniel McFather, 39

Richmond: David Dupree, 174

Rockdale: Frank Caputo, 40

Schley: Jim McFather, 40

Screven: Ron Duncan, 74

Seminole: Marcus Holley, 114

Spalding: Lloyd Bohannon, 156

Stephens: Carl “Red” Boyd, 104

Stewart: Irad Pittman, 21

Sumter: Alton Shell, 169

Talbot: Harold Johnson, 37

Taliaferro: None

Tattnall: Danny Scott, 109

Taylor: Bill Montgomery, 64

Telfair: Bobby McAllister, 45

Terrell: Donald Beard, 138

Thomas: Ed Pilcher, 169

Tift: Gene Brodie, 131

Toombs: Buck Cravey, 194

Towns: Kyle Langford, 17

Treutlen: Britt Ingle, 53

Troup: Carlton Lewis, 178

Turner: Erik Soliday, 103

Twiggs: Dexter Copeland, 74

Union: Brian Allison, 121

Upson: Tommy Perdue, 169

Walker: Lynn Murdock, 130

Walton: Don Williams, 174

Ware: Dale Williams, 179

Warren: Larry Freeman, 62

Washington: Rick Tomberlin, 157

Wayne: John Donaldson, 130

Webster: None

Wheeler: Britt Ingle and Buddy Emanuel, 33

White: William “Wicky” Loudermilk, 46

Whitfield: Bill Chappell, 317

Wilcox: Donnie Clack, 140

Wilkes: Charlie Davidson, 145

Wilkinson: James Hagins, 129

Worth: Milt Miller, 130

