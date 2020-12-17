List: Coaches in each county with most career victories

Jefferson County’s J.B. Arnold last week became the coach with the most victories in his county’s history. Arnold has won 159 games over 20 seasons, one more than Charles Rutland, who coached from 1973 until 2000 at old Wrens High and then Jefferson County. Arnold and Jefferson County are one victory from having the county’s first state finalist since Rutland’s Class C Wrens team of 1983. Below are the coaches with the most victories in all 159 Georgia counties.