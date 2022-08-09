ajc logo
X

List: Class A adds 18 teams, loses 18 others

The Rabun County Wildcats faced off against the Pope Greyhounds in a 2020 game.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Rabun County Wildcats faced off against the Pope Greyhounds in a 2020 game.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Class A picked up 18 teams and lost 18 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

Bacon County (2A)

Bleckley County (2A)

Chattooga (2A)

Coosa (2A)

Dade County (2A)

*Early County (2A)

East Laurens (2A)

Elbert County (2A)

Heard County (2A)

Jasper County (2A)

Jefferson County (2A)

Lamar County (2A)

Oglethorpe County (2A)

Pepperell (2A)

Rabun County (2A)

Savannah (3A)

Swainsboro (2A)

Temple (2A)

*Early County will play in Division II. The rest will be in Division I.

Going

**ACE Charter (2A)

**B.E.S.T. Academy (2A)

**Gordon Lee (3A)

Athens Academy (2A)

Calvary Day (3A)

Eagle’s Landing Christian (2A)

Fellowship Christian (2A)

Hebron Christian (3A)

Holy Innocents’ (4A)

Landmark Christian (2A)

Mount Paran Christian (2A)

North Cobb Christian (2A)

Providence Christian (2A)

Savannah Christian (3A)

Savannah Country Day (3A)

Trinity Christian (4A)

Walker (2A)

Wesleyan (3A)

**Played in Class A Public last year. The rest played in Class A Private.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech13h ago
Power of the ‘O’ strong for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Bo Nix
8h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
17h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s third preseason practice
6h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s third preseason practice
6h ago
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett reflects on his time with Bryant Young
15h ago
The Latest
Preseason all-state: Caleb Downs, elite linemen headline 7A class
23h ago
Best players by position: Offensive line filled with Division I talent
23h ago
Robert Edwards, Joe Sturdivant among 15 new coaches in Class 2A
23h ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top