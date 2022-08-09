List: Class A adds 18 teams, loses 18 others

Coosa (2A)

Dade County (2A)

*Early County (2A)

East Laurens (2A)

Elbert County (2A)

Heard County (2A)

Jasper County (2A)

Jefferson County (2A)

Lamar County (2A)

Oglethorpe County (2A)

Pepperell (2A)

Rabun County (2A)

Savannah (3A)

Swainsboro (2A)

Temple (2A)

*Early County will play in Division II. The rest will be in Division I.

Going

**ACE Charter (2A)

**B.E.S.T. Academy (2A)

**Gordon Lee (3A)

Athens Academy (2A)

Calvary Day (3A)

Eagle’s Landing Christian (2A)

Fellowship Christian (2A)

Hebron Christian (3A)

Holy Innocents’ (4A)

Landmark Christian (2A)

Mount Paran Christian (2A)

North Cobb Christian (2A)

Providence Christian (2A)

Savannah Christian (3A)

Savannah Country Day (3A)

Trinity Christian (4A)

Walker (2A)

Wesleyan (3A)

**Played in Class A Public last year. The rest played in Class A Private.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.