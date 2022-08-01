List: Class 7A picks up 10 teams, loses 9 others

Class 7A picked up 10 football teams and lost nine during reclassification. All were swaps with Class 6A. Here are their comings and goings.
Coming
Buford
Carrollton
Central Gwinnett
Dacula
Kennesaw Mountain
Osborne
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Westlake
Wheeler
Going
Alpharetta
Dunwoody
Etowah
Gainesville
Newnan
North Forsyth
Roswell
Tift County
Woodstock
