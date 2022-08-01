ajc logo
List: Class 7A picks up 10 teams, loses 9 others

Kennesaw Mountain defensive players signal a turnover after Sprayberry fumbled the ball in the second half of play at Kennesaw Mountain High School Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Class 7A picked up 10 football teams and lost nine during reclassification. All were swaps with Class 6A. Here are their comings and goings.

Coming

Buford

Carrollton

Central Gwinnett

Dacula

Kennesaw Mountain

Osborne

Richmond Hill

Valdosta

Westlake

Wheeler

Going

Alpharetta

Dunwoody

Etowah

Gainesville

Newnan

North Forsyth

Roswell

Tift County

Woodstock

