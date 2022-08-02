List: Class 6A picks up 21 teams, loses 20 others

Class 6A picked up 21 football teams and lost 20 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.
Coming
Alpharetta (7A)
Apalachee (5A)
Blessed Trinity (5A)
Dunwoody (7A)
Etowah (7A)
Forest Park (5A)
Gainesville (7A)
Jackson County (5A)
Jonesboro (5A)
Marist (4A)
Mundy’s Mill (5A)
New Manchester (5A)
Newnan (7A)
North Forsyth (7A)
Roswell (7A)
St. Pius (5A)
Thomas County Central (4A)
Tift County (7A)
Veterans (5A)
Woodstock (7A)
Woodward Academy (5A)
Going
Bradwell Institute (5A)
Buford (7A)
Cambridge (5A)
Carrollton (7A)
Centennial (5A)
Central Gwinnett (7A)
Chattahoochee (5A)
Dacula (7A)
Dalton (5A)
Heritage-Conyers (5A)
Kell (5A)
Kennesaw Mountain (7A)
Osborne (7A)
Richmond Hill (7A)
Statesboro (5A)
Tucker (5A)
Valdosta (7A)
Westlake (7A)
Wheeler (7A)
Winder-Barrow (5A)
