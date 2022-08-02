ajc logo
List: Class 6A picks up 21 teams, loses 20 others

Marist running back Quinn Gooding (29) scores a touchdown past Blessed Trinity's Ashton Abrew (6) in the first half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell during a 2021 game. Both teams will compete in Class 6A in the 2022 season. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Class 6A picked up 21 football teams and lost 20 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

Alpharetta (7A)

Apalachee (5A)

Blessed Trinity (5A)

Dunwoody (7A)

Etowah (7A)

Forest Park (5A)

Gainesville (7A)

Jackson County (5A)

Jonesboro (5A)

Marist (4A)

Mundy’s Mill (5A)

New Manchester (5A)

Newnan (7A)

North Forsyth (7A)

Roswell (7A)

St. Pius (5A)

Thomas County Central (4A)

Tift County (7A)

Veterans (5A)

Woodstock (7A)

Woodward Academy (5A)

Going

Bradwell Institute (5A)

Buford (7A)

Cambridge (5A)

Carrollton (7A)

Centennial (5A)

Central Gwinnett (7A)

Chattahoochee (5A)

Dacula (7A)

Dalton (5A)

Heritage-Conyers (5A)

Kell (5A)

Kennesaw Mountain (7A)

Osborne (7A)

Richmond Hill (7A)

Statesboro (5A)

Tucker (5A)

Valdosta (7A)

Westlake (7A)

Wheeler (7A)

Winder-Barrow (5A)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

