List: Class 5A gains 16 teams, loses 21 others

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Class 5A picked up 16 football teams and lost 21 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

Arabia Mountain (4A)

Bradwell Institute (6A)

Cambridge (6A)

Centennial (6A)

Chattahoochee (6A)

Dalton (6A)

Flowery Branch (4A)

Greater Atlanta Christian (3A)

Heritage-Conyers (6A)

Jefferson (4A)

Jenkins (4A)

Kell (6A)

Mays (4A)

Statesboro (6A)

Tucker (6A)

Winder-Barrow (6A)

Going

Apalachee (6A)

Blessed Trinity (6A)

Clarkston (4A)

Forest Park (6A)

Griffin (4A)

Jackson County (6A)

Johnson-Gainesville (4A)

Jonesboro (6A)

Mundy’s Mill (6A)

New Manchester (6A)

Southwest DeKalb (4A)

St. Pius (6A)

Starr’s Mill (4A)

Stockbridge (4A)

Stone Mountain (4A)

Veterans (6A)

Walnut Grove (4A)

Wayne County (4A)

Whitewater (4A)

Woodland-Stockbridge (4A)

Woodward Academy (6A)

