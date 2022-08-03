List: Class 5A gains 16 teams, loses 21 others

Class 5A picked up 16 football teams and lost 21 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.
Coming
Arabia Mountain (4A)
Bradwell Institute (6A)
Cambridge (6A)
Centennial (6A)
Chattahoochee (6A)
Dalton (6A)
Flowery Branch (4A)
Greater Atlanta Christian (3A)
Heritage-Conyers (6A)
Jefferson (4A)
Jenkins (4A)
Kell (6A)
Mays (4A)
Statesboro (6A)
Tucker (6A)
Winder-Barrow (6A)
Going
Apalachee (6A)
Blessed Trinity (6A)
Clarkston (4A)
Forest Park (6A)
Griffin (4A)
Jackson County (6A)
Johnson-Gainesville (4A)
Jonesboro (6A)
Mundy’s Mill (6A)
New Manchester (6A)
Southwest DeKalb (4A)
St. Pius (6A)
Starr’s Mill (4A)
Stockbridge (4A)
Stone Mountain (4A)
Veterans (6A)
Walnut Grove (4A)
Wayne County (4A)
Whitewater (4A)
Woodland-Stockbridge (4A)
Woodward Academy (6A)
