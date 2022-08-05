ajc logo
List: Class 3A adds 14 teams, loses 22 others

A Thomasville fan cheers prior to the stare of the Bulldogs’s game against Fitzgerald in a GHSA class AA championship game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Class 3A picked up 14 football teams and lost 22 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

Bremen (2A)

Calvary Day (A Private)

Carver-Columbus (4A)

Columbus (4A)

Dougherty (4A)

Gordon Lee (A Public)

Hebron Christian (A Private)

Monroe (4A)

Pickens (4A)

Ridgeland (4A)

Savannah Christian (A Private)

Savannah Country Day (A Private)

Thomasville (2A)

Wesleyan (A Private)

Going

Appling County (2A)

Brantley County (2A)

Burke County (4A)

Central-Macon (2A)

Cherokee Bluff (4A)

East Forsyth (4A)

East Jackson (2A)

Greater Atlanta Christian (5A)

Murray County (2A)

North Hall (4A)

North Murray (2A)

Pierce County (2A)

Redan (2A)

Rockmart (2A)

Savannah (A Div. IA)

Sonoraville (4A)

Southeast Bulloch (4A)

Sumter County (2A)

Tattnall County (2A)

Thomson (2A)

Westminster (4A)

Windsor Forest (2A)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

