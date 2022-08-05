List: Class 3A adds 14 teams, loses 22 others

Class 3A picked up 14 football teams and lost 22 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.
Coming
Bremen (2A)
Calvary Day (A Private)
Carver-Columbus (4A)
Columbus (4A)
Dougherty (4A)
Gordon Lee (A Public)
Hebron Christian (A Private)
Monroe (4A)
Pickens (4A)
Ridgeland (4A)
Savannah Christian (A Private)
Savannah Country Day (A Private)
Thomasville (2A)
Wesleyan (A Private)
Going
Appling County (2A)
Brantley County (2A)
Burke County (4A)
Central-Macon (2A)
Cherokee Bluff (4A)
East Forsyth (4A)
East Jackson (2A)
Greater Atlanta Christian (5A)
Murray County (2A)
North Hall (4A)
North Murray (2A)
Pierce County (2A)
Redan (2A)
Rockmart (2A)
Savannah (A Div. IA)
Sonoraville (4A)
Southeast Bulloch (4A)
Sumter County (2A)
Tattnall County (2A)
Thomson (2A)
Westminster (4A)
Windsor Forest (2A)
