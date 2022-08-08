List: Class 2A adding 27 teams, losing 21 others

Class 2A picked up 27 teams and lost 21 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.
Coming
ACE Charter (A Public)
Appling County (3A)
Athens Academy (A Private)
B.E.S.T. Academy (A Public)
Brantley County (3A)
Central-Macon (3A)
Eagle’s Landing Christ. (A Private)
East Jackson (3A)
Fellowship Christian (A Private)
Jordan (4A)
Kendrick (4A)
Landmark Christian (A Private)
Mount Paran Christian (A Private)
Murray County (3A)
North Cobb Christian (A Private)
North Murray (3A)
Pierce County (3A)
Providence Christian (A Private)
Redan (3A)
Rockmart (3A)
Rutland (4A)
Spencer (4A)
Sumter County (3A)
Tattnall County (3A)
Thomson (3A)
Walker (A Private)
Windsor Forest (3A)
Going
Bacon County (A Div. I)
Bleckley County (A Div. I)
Bremen (3A)
Chattooga (A Div. I)
Coosa (A Div. I)
Dade County (A Div. I)
Early County (A Div. II)
East Laurens (A Div. I)
Elbert County (A Div. I)
Heard County (A Div. I)
Jasper County (A Div. I)
Jefferson County (A Div. I)
Lamar County (A Div. I)
Lovett (4A)
Oglethorpe County (A Div. I)
Pace Academy (4A)
Pepperell (A Div. I)
Rabun County (A Div. I)
Swainsboro (A Div. I)
Temple (A Div. I)
Thomasville (3A)
