List: Class 2A adding 27 teams, losing 21 others

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy players hold up the trophy after beating Wesleyan High School during the Class A private state title football championship game at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy players hold up the trophy after beating Wesleyan High School during the Class A private state title football championship game at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Class 2A picked up 27 teams and lost 21 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

ACE Charter (A Public)

Appling County (3A)

Athens Academy (A Private)

B.E.S.T. Academy (A Public)

Brantley County (3A)

Central-Macon (3A)

Eagle’s Landing Christ. (A Private)

East Jackson (3A)

Fellowship Christian (A Private)

Jordan (4A)

Kendrick (4A)

Landmark Christian (A Private)

Mount Paran Christian (A Private)

Murray County (3A)

North Cobb Christian (A Private)

North Murray (3A)

Pierce County (3A)

Providence Christian (A Private)

Redan (3A)

Rockmart (3A)

Rutland (4A)

Spencer (4A)

Sumter County (3A)

Tattnall County (3A)

Thomson (3A)

Walker (A Private)

Windsor Forest (3A)

Going

Bacon County (A Div. I)

Bleckley County (A Div. I)

Bremen (3A)

Chattooga (A Div. I)

Coosa (A Div. I)

Dade County (A Div. I)

Early County (A Div. II)

East Laurens (A Div. I)

Elbert County (A Div. I)

Heard County (A Div. I)

Jasper County (A Div. I)

Jefferson County (A Div. I)

Lamar County (A Div. I)

Lovett (4A)

Oglethorpe County (A Div. I)

Pace Academy (4A)

Pepperell (A Div. I)

Rabun County (A Div. I)

Swainsboro (A Div. I)

Temple (A Div. I)

Thomasville (3A)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

