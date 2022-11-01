List: Championship picture in all 64 regions

Here’s a look at the region-title picture in all classifications. Thirty-nine regions have champions. Eighteen have what amount to region-championship games this week. Seven have games this week in which one team can clinch the title while the other (listed in parentheses) might claim the title with a victory but would need help from region tiebreakers. One region (6-4A) has a three-way tie for first place with none of the frontrunners playing another this week and will be decided by a points-differential tiebreaker if all three win.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt Co.
2 - Carrollton
3 - Marietta at North Paulding
4 - Grayson
5 - North Cobb
6 - Milton at Lambert
7 - North Gwinnett at Norcross
8 - Buford
Class 6A
1 - Thomas Co. Central at Northside-Warner Robins
2 - Effingham Co. at Brunswick
3 - Woodward Academy
4 - Marist
5 - Hughes
6 - Rome
7 - Roswell at Alpharetta
8 - Gainesville
Class 5A
1 - Ware Co. at Coffee
2 - Dutchtown (vs. Ola)
3 - Northside-Columbus
4 - Decatur
5 - Creekside
6 - Cambridge
7 - Calhoun
8 - Jefferson
Class 4A
1 - Bainbridge at Cairo
2 - Perry
3 - Benedictine
4 - Troup
5 - Stockbridge
6 - Holy Innocents’/Stephenson/Westminster
7 - Cedartown
8 - North Oconee
Class 3A
1 - Thomasville
2 - Peach Co. at Jackson
3 - Calvary Day
4 - Harlem at Morgan Co.
5 - Cedar Grove (vs. Carver-Atlanta)
6 - Adairsville (vs. Coahulla Creek)
7 - Dawson Co.
8 - Stephens Co.
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald
2 - Spencer (vs. ACE Charter)
3 - Appling Co.
4 - Thomson
5 - Callaway
6 - South Atlanta
7 - Rockmart at North Murray
8 - Fellowship Christian (at Union Co.)
Class A Division I
1 - Irwin Co. (vs. Bacon Co.)
2 - Swainsboro at Dublin
3 - Screven Co. at Metter
4 - Lamar Co. at Heard Co.
5 - Prince Avenue at Social Circle
6 - St. Francis
7 - Trion at Darlington
8 - Rabun Co.
Class A Division II
1 - Early Co.
2 - Charlton Co. (at Lanier Co.)
3 - McIntosh Co. Academy
4 - Wilcox Co.
5 - Hancock Cent. at Johnson Co.
6 - Schley Co.
7 - Mount Zion at Bowdon
8 - Lincoln Co.
