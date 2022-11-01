ajc logo
List: Championship picture in all 64 regions

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here’s a look at the region-title picture in all classifications. Thirty-nine regions have champions. Eighteen have what amount to region-championship games this week. Seven have games this week in which one team can clinch the title while the other (listed in parentheses) might claim the title with a victory but would need help from region tiebreakers. One region (6-4A) has a three-way tie for first place with none of the frontrunners playing another this week and will be decided by a points-differential tiebreaker if all three win.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt Co.

2 - Carrollton

3 - Marietta at North Paulding

4 - Grayson

5 - North Cobb

6 - Milton at Lambert

7 - North Gwinnett at Norcross

8 - Buford

Class 6A

1 - Thomas Co. Central at Northside-Warner Robins

2 - Effingham Co. at Brunswick

3 - Woodward Academy

4 - Marist

5 - Hughes

6 - Rome

7 - Roswell at Alpharetta

8 - Gainesville

Class 5A

1 - Ware Co. at Coffee

2 - Dutchtown (vs. Ola)

3 - Northside-Columbus

4 - Decatur

5 - Creekside

6 - Cambridge

7 - Calhoun

8 - Jefferson

Class 4A

1 - Bainbridge at Cairo

2 - Perry

3 - Benedictine

4 - Troup

5 - Stockbridge

6 - Holy Innocents’/Stephenson/Westminster

7 - Cedartown

8 - North Oconee

Class 3A

1 - Thomasville

2 - Peach Co. at Jackson

3 - Calvary Day

4 - Harlem at Morgan Co.

5 - Cedar Grove (vs. Carver-Atlanta)

6 - Adairsville (vs. Coahulla Creek)

7 - Dawson Co.

8 - Stephens Co.

Class 2A

1 - Fitzgerald

2 - Spencer (vs. ACE Charter)

3 - Appling Co.

4 - Thomson

5 - Callaway

6 - South Atlanta

7 - Rockmart at North Murray

8 - Fellowship Christian (at Union Co.)

Class A Division I

1 - Irwin Co. (vs. Bacon Co.)

2 - Swainsboro at Dublin

3 - Screven Co. at Metter

4 - Lamar Co. at Heard Co.

5 - Prince Avenue at Social Circle

6 - St. Francis

7 - Trion at Darlington

8 - Rabun Co.

Class A Division II

1 - Early Co.

2 - Charlton Co. (at Lanier Co.)

3 - McIntosh Co. Academy

4 - Wilcox Co.

5 - Hancock Cent. at Johnson Co.

6 - Schley Co.

7 - Mount Zion at Bowdon

8 - Lincoln Co.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

