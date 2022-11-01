List: Championship picture in all 64 regions

Here’s a look at the region-title picture in all classifications. Thirty-nine regions have champions. Eighteen have what amount to region-championship games this week. Seven have games this week in which one team can clinch the title while the other (listed in parentheses) might claim the title with a victory but would need help from region tiebreakers. One region (6-4A) has a three-way tie for first place with none of the frontrunners playing another this week and will be decided by a points-differential tiebreaker if all three win.