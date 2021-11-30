ajc logo
List: Career passing leaders in GHSA history

Thomson defensive Will Roberts (91) puts pressure on Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a play in the second half of the Class 4A state title game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Gunner Stockton’s career will stand among the best in Georgia history. Against Thomasville last week, the Rabun County quarterback was only 14-of-32 passing for 160 yards, leaving him 250 yards short of Trevor Lawrence’s career passing yards record, but Stockton’s senior season still was his best. He finished with a career-high 4,134 yards passing with 55 TD passes against only one interception. He set Georgia career records for TD passes (177), rushing and passing yards combined (18,024) and rushing touchdowns and passing touchdowns combined (254). Here are the state’s all-time leaders in passing yards, with their final seasons in parentheses.

13,902 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (2017)

13,652 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County (2021)

13,077 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville (2013)

12,745 - Jake Fromm, Houston County (2016)

12,119 - Harrison Bailey, Marietta (2019)

10,217 - K’Hari Lane, Macon County (2016)

10,097 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian (2020)

9,546 - Austin Parker, East Hall (2017)

9,949 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill (2021)

9,383 - Bailey Fisher, Rabun County (2017)

9,091 - Stetson Bennett, Pierce County (2016)

9,062 - Zach Stanford, Metter (2004)

9,025 - Johnathan McCrary, Cedar Grove (2012)

9,013 - Bailey Hockman, McEachern (2016)

8,798 - Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King (2011)

8,743 - Eddie Printz, Lassiter (2012)

8,519 - Tyler Queen, North Cobb (2014)

8,427 - Drew Little, Henry County (2008)

8,281 - Fabian Walker, Americus (1998)

8,265 - Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)

Source: GHSFHA

