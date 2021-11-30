List: Career passing leaders in GHSA history

Gunner Stockton’s career will stand among the best in Georgia history. Against Thomasville last week, the Rabun County quarterback was only 14-of-32 passing for 160 yards, leaving him 250 yards short of Trevor Lawrence’s career passing yards record, but Stockton’s senior season still was his best. He finished with a career-high 4,134 yards passing with 55 TD passes against only one interception. He set Georgia career records for TD passes (177), rushing and passing yards combined (18,024) and rushing touchdowns and passing touchdowns combined (254). Here are the state’s all-time leaders in passing yards, with their final seasons in parentheses.