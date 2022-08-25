List: Biggest upsets of Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings went 139-59 last week in its predictions. Not bad for a computer with no knowledge of returning and lost starters. For the satisfaction of those underdogs who won, here are the biggest upsets based on projected margins.
Columbia d. Camden County -34
Mt. Pisgah Christ. d. Fellowship Chr. -28
Osborne d. Woodstock -26
Gainesville d. Marist -21
North Atlanta d. North Forsyth -14
South Paulding d. Harrison -14
Portal d. Hawkinsville -13
Loganville d. Monroe Area -13
Elbert County d. Hart County -12
Union County d. Fannin County -10
Charlton County d. Jeff Davis -10
Alpharetta d. Jefferson -9
Whitefield Academy d. Macon County -9
North Oconee d. Oconee County -9
Worth County d. Turner County -8
Pace Academy d. Holy Innocents -8
Lanier Christian d. Harvester Christian -7
Southland Academy d. Taylor County -7
East Hall d. West Hall -7
Arabia Mountain vs Maynard Jackson -6
Calvary Christian vs Cherokee Christ. -6
Cross Creek vs Butler -6
Fayette County vs McIntosh -6
Greenbrier vs Harlem -6
Jefferson County at Aquinas -6
King’s Ridge at Lakeview Academy -6
Locust Grove vs McDonough -6
Ringgold vs Heritage (Ringgold) -6
