List: Biggest upsets of Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings went 139-59 last week in its predictions. Not bad for a computer with no knowledge of returning and lost starters. For the satisfaction of those underdogs who won, here are the biggest upsets based on projected margins.

Columbia d. Camden County -34

Mt. Pisgah Christ. d. Fellowship Chr. -28

Osborne d. Woodstock -26

Gainesville d. Marist -21

North Atlanta d. North Forsyth -14

South Paulding d. Harrison -14

Portal d. Hawkinsville -13

Loganville d. Monroe Area -13

Elbert County d. Hart County -12

Union County d. Fannin County -10

Charlton County d. Jeff Davis -10

Alpharetta d. Jefferson -9

Whitefield Academy d. Macon County -9

North Oconee d. Oconee County -9

Worth County d. Turner County -8

Pace Academy d. Holy Innocents -8

Lanier Christian d. Harvester Christian -7

Southland Academy d. Taylor County -7

East Hall d. West Hall -7

Arabia Mountain vs Maynard Jackson -6

Calvary Christian vs Cherokee Christ. -6

Cross Creek vs Butler -6

Fayette County vs McIntosh -6

Greenbrier vs Harlem -6

Jefferson County at Aquinas -6

King’s Ridge at Lakeview Academy -6

Locust Grove vs McDonough -6

Ringgold vs Heritage (Ringgold) -6

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

