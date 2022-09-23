List: Best teams by record

No. 1 Buford travels to Marietta tonight for a Class 7A game that is probably tougher for the Wolves than most might assume given Marietta’s 1-4 record. Pardon the cliché, but Marietta truly is “the best 1-4 team in the state,” according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Marietta is the best of 23 teams with that record. They’ve beaten West Forsyth, which is 3-1 otherwise, and lost to four top-10 Class 7A teams by an average of 13 points. Below are the GHSA’s best teams by record, according to Maxwell.
0-5: Apalachee
0-4: Hapeville Charter*
0-3: Seckinger
1-4: Marietta
1-3: Warner Robins
1-2: Stephenson
2-3: Bainbridge
2-2: Milton
2-1: Appling County
3-2: Westlake
3-1: Cedar Grove
3-0: Ware County
4-1: Lee County
4-0: Mill Creek
5-0: Valdosta
*Does not include Thursday night’s game.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author