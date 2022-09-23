List: Best teams by record

BreakingNews
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

No. 1 Buford travels to Marietta tonight for a Class 7A game that is probably tougher for the Wolves than most might assume given Marietta’s 1-4 record. Pardon the cliché, but Marietta truly is “the best 1-4 team in the state,” according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Marietta is the best of 23 teams with that record. They’ve beaten West Forsyth, which is 3-1 otherwise, and lost to four top-10 Class 7A teams by an average of 13 points. Below are the GHSA’s best teams by record, according to Maxwell.

0-5: Apalachee

0-4: Hapeville Charter*

0-3: Seckinger

1-4: Marietta

1-3: Warner Robins

1-2: Stephenson

2-3: Bainbridge

2-2: Milton

2-1: Appling County

3-2: Westlake

3-1: Cedar Grove

3-0: Ware County

4-1: Lee County

4-0: Mill Creek

5-0: Valdosta

*Does not include Thursday night’s game.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

