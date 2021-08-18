List: Average points per game (per team) since 1948

Points per game declined last season, to 23.6 per team from 24.3, but it’s probably just a blip, not a trend. The average has gone a little up or down a few times in recent seasons. The bigger picture can be seen over the decades. The average point total for a team in the 2010-19 decade (23.4) was well ahead of the previous decade (20.7) or the ‘90s (18.7), the ‘80s (15.8), the ‘70s (15.3) or the ‘60s and ‘50s (14.5).