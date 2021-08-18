List: Average points per game (per team) since 1948

Points per game declined last season, to 23.6 per team from 24.3, but it’s probably just a blip, not a trend. The average has gone a little up or down a few times in recent seasons. The bigger picture can be seen over the decades. The average point total for a team in the 2010-19 decade (23.4) was well ahead of the previous decade (20.7) or the ‘90s (18.7), the ‘80s (15.8), the ‘70s (15.3) or the ‘60s and ‘50s (14.5).
2020 - 23.6
2019 - 24.3
2018 - 24.1
2017 - 24.8
2016 - 24.4
2015 - 23.7
2014 - 24.5
2013 - 24.5
2012 - 24.2
2011 - 22.8
2010 - 22.2
2009 - 21.4
2008 - 21.4
2007 - 20.9
2006 - 20.8
2005 - 20.3
2004 - 20.4
2003 - 20.7
2002 - 20.3
2001 - 20.5
2000 - 20.2
1999 - 20.9
1998 - 20.4
1997 - 19.5
1996 - 19.6
1995 - 18.0
1994 - 18.2
1993 - 17.5
1992 - 17.2
1991 - 17.8
1990 - 17.7
1989 - 16.9
1988 - 16.0
1987 - 16.1
1986 - 15.4
1985 - 15.5
1984 - 16.1
1983 - 16.1
1982 - 15.5
1981 - 14.6
1980 - 15.7
1979 - 14.8
1978 - 14.8
1977 - 14.9
1976 - 15.8
1975 - 15.4
1974 - 15.5
1973 - 15.6
1972 - 15.5
1971 - 15.2
1970 - 15.1
1969 - 15.5
1968 - 15.1
1967 - 14.6
1966 - 15.7
1965 - 13.8
1964 - 13.6
1963 - 14.0
1962 - 14.0
1961 - 14.8
1960 - 13.9
1959 - 13.3
1958 - 14.5
1957 - 13.3
1956 - 14.7
1955 - 14.7
1954 - 14.9
1953 - 14.6
1952 - 14.8
1951 - 15.2
1950 - 15.2
1949 - 16.5
1948 - 15.3
Source: GHSFHA
