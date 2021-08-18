ajc logo
List: Average points per game (per team) since 1948

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Points per game declined last season, to 23.6 per team from 24.3, but it’s probably just a blip, not a trend. The average has gone a little up or down a few times in recent seasons. The bigger picture can be seen over the decades. The average point total for a team in the 2010-19 decade (23.4) was well ahead of the previous decade (20.7) or the ‘90s (18.7), the ‘80s (15.8), the ‘70s (15.3) or the ‘60s and ‘50s (14.5).

2020 - 23.6

2019 - 24.3

2018 - 24.1

2017 - 24.8

2016 - 24.4

2015 - 23.7

2014 - 24.5

2013 - 24.5

2012 - 24.2

2011 - 22.8

2010 - 22.2

2009 - 21.4

2008 - 21.4

2007 - 20.9

2006 - 20.8

2005 - 20.3

2004 - 20.4

2003 - 20.7

2002 - 20.3

2001 - 20.5

2000 - 20.2

1999 - 20.9

1998 - 20.4

1997 - 19.5

1996 - 19.6

1995 - 18.0

1994 - 18.2

1993 - 17.5

1992 - 17.2

1991 - 17.8

1990 - 17.7

1989 - 16.9

1988 - 16.0

1987 - 16.1

1986 - 15.4

1985 - 15.5

1984 - 16.1

1983 - 16.1

1982 - 15.5

1981 - 14.6

1980 - 15.7

1979 - 14.8

1978 - 14.8

1977 - 14.9

1976 - 15.8

1975 - 15.4

1974 - 15.5

1973 - 15.6

1972 - 15.5

1971 - 15.2

1970 - 15.1

1969 - 15.5

1968 - 15.1

1967 - 14.6

1966 - 15.7

1965 - 13.8

1964 - 13.6

1963 - 14.0

1962 - 14.0

1961 - 14.8

1960 - 13.9

1959 - 13.3

1958 - 14.5

1957 - 13.3

1956 - 14.7

1955 - 14.7

1954 - 14.9

1953 - 14.6

1952 - 14.8

1951 - 15.2

1950 - 15.2

1949 - 16.5

1948 - 15.3

Source: GHSFHA

Todd Holcomb
