List: All-time single-season rushing leaders

Northeast’s Nick Woodford and South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown last week became the 24th and 25th backs in GHSA history to rush for more than 2,500 yards in a season, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Brown also accomplished the feat last season. Both could threaten Daccus Turman’s state record of 3,172 yards but would need to go deep in the playoffs. Two other active players – Johnson County’s Germivy Tucker (2,373) and Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall (2,333) – will pass the milestone if they have typical games this week.
3,172 - Daccus Turman, Washington-Wilkes (2000)
3,167 - Herschel Walker, Johnson Co. (1979)
2,982 - Washaun Ealey, Emmanuel Co. Institute (2007)
2,944 - Treylon Sheppard, Haralson Co. (2018)
2,871 - Michah Andrews, Greater Atlanta Christian (2002)
2,815 - Jamious Griffin, Rome (2018)
2,814 - Brandon Andrews, Swainsboro (2000)
2,795 - Chandler Byron, Monroe Area (2018)
2,776 - Ben Logue, North Springs (1981)
2,768 - Caleb King, Parkview (2005)
2,758 - Rob Brown, Trion (2021)
2,757 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta (2021)
2,721 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2012)
2,690 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown 2013)
2,648 - Darryl Ogletree, Greenville (1980)
2,598 - Nick Woodford, Northeast (2022)
2,595 - Sidney Ford, Pepperell (1998)
2,559 - Kawon Bryant, North Oconee (2013)
2,554 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2019)
2,544 - Omari Arnold, Brooks Co. (2021)
2,544 - Kenny Miles, Brookwood (2007)
2,530 - Charles Grant, Miller Co. (1997)
2,505 - Monte Williams, Commerce (2000)
2,504 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta (2022)
2,501 - Runt Moon, Commerce (1973)
