ajc logo
X

List: Active streaks of weeks in the top 10

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Warner Robins’ streak of 75 weeks in the top 10 ended this week after the Demons fell to 1-4 with a loss to Houston County. All four teams that have beaten Warner Robins are currently ranked. The Demons’ streak, dating to 2017, had been the 12th-longest still active. Here are the current 80 teams and their consecutive weeks in the top 10. There typically are 14 ranking weeks per season.

310 - Buford

122 - Blessed Trinity

115 - Cartersville

106 - Cedar Grove

106 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

106 - Rabun County

105 - Prince Avenue Christian

91 - Lee County

86 - Colquitt County

78 - Irwin County

77 - Marist

51 - Pierce County

50 - Coffee

41 - Oconee County

41 - Ware County

38 - Brooks County

36 - Fitzgerald

34 - Benedictine

34 - Calhoun

28 - Cedartown

25 - Hughes

23 - Perry

22 - Bleckley County

22 - Creekside

20 - Bowdon

20 - Calvary Day

20 - Mill Creek

20 - Woodward Academy

19 - Roswell

16 - Putnam County

16 - Schley County

15 - Rome

15 - Walton

13 - Darlington

13 - North Oconee

11 - Carver (Atlanta)

10 - Swainsboro

10 - Whitewater

9 - Bainbridge

8 - Crisp County

8 - Dougherty

8 - Grayson

8 - Peach County

8 - South Atlanta

7 - Charlton County

7 - Clinch County

7 - Johnson County

7 - Rockmart

7 - Sandy Creek

7 - Starr’s Mill

7 - Troup

7 - Whitefield Academy

6 - Carrollton

6 - Columbia

6 - Gainesville

6 - Kell

6 - Washington-Wilkes

5 - Burke County

5 - Dutchtown

5 - Early County

4 - Aquinas

4 - Cook

4 - Elbert County

4 - Jefferson

4 - Stephens County

4 - Thomas County Central

4 - Thomson

3 - Dooly County

3 - Houston County

3 - Loganville

3 - Mary Persons

3 - Northeast

3 - Valdosta

2 - McIntosh County Academy

2 - Wayne County

1 - Eastside

1 - Lambert

1 - Lowndes

1 - North Cobb

1 - St. Francis

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD14h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Rejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win
8h ago

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Georgia defensive starter arrested, charged with DUI
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Geoff Collins timeline
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Geoff Collins timeline
13h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘That was a huge win for us’
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

4 Questions with Lambert head coach Marc Beach
14m ago
Class 5A blog: Here are the biggest surprises of the first half of season
1h ago
Class 4A Blog: Week 6 takeaways, Troup’s Todd dazzles in road win
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top