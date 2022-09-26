List: Active streaks of weeks in the top 10

Warner Robins’ streak of 75 weeks in the top 10 ended this week after the Demons fell to 1-4 with a loss to Houston County. All four teams that have beaten Warner Robins are currently ranked. The Demons’ streak, dating to 2017, had been the 12th-longest still active. Here are the current 80 teams and their consecutive weeks in the top 10. There typically are 14 ranking weeks per season.
310 - Buford
122 - Blessed Trinity
115 - Cartersville
106 - Cedar Grove
106 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
106 - Rabun County
105 - Prince Avenue Christian
91 - Lee County
86 - Colquitt County
78 - Irwin County
77 - Marist
51 - Pierce County
50 - Coffee
41 - Oconee County
41 - Ware County
38 - Brooks County
36 - Fitzgerald
34 - Benedictine
34 - Calhoun
28 - Cedartown
25 - Hughes
23 - Perry
22 - Bleckley County
22 - Creekside
20 - Bowdon
20 - Calvary Day
20 - Mill Creek
20 - Woodward Academy
19 - Roswell
16 - Putnam County
16 - Schley County
15 - Rome
15 - Walton
13 - Darlington
13 - North Oconee
11 - Carver (Atlanta)
10 - Swainsboro
10 - Whitewater
9 - Bainbridge
8 - Crisp County
8 - Dougherty
8 - Grayson
8 - Peach County
8 - South Atlanta
7 - Charlton County
7 - Clinch County
7 - Johnson County
7 - Rockmart
7 - Sandy Creek
7 - Starr’s Mill
7 - Troup
7 - Whitefield Academy
6 - Carrollton
6 - Columbia
6 - Gainesville
6 - Kell
6 - Washington-Wilkes
5 - Burke County
5 - Dutchtown
5 - Early County
4 - Aquinas
4 - Cook
4 - Elbert County
4 - Jefferson
4 - Stephens County
4 - Thomas County Central
4 - Thomson
3 - Dooly County
3 - Houston County
3 - Loganville
3 - Mary Persons
3 - Northeast
3 - Valdosta
2 - McIntosh County Academy
2 - Wayne County
1 - Eastside
1 - Lambert
1 - Lowndes
1 - North Cobb
1 - St. Francis
