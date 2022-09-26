List: Active streaks of weeks in the top 10

Warner Robins’ streak of 75 weeks in the top 10 ended this week after the Demons fell to 1-4 with a loss to Houston County. All four teams that have beaten Warner Robins are currently ranked. The Demons’ streak, dating to 2017, had been the 12th-longest still active. Here are the current 80 teams and their consecutive weeks in the top 10. There typically are 14 ranking weeks per season.