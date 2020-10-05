X

List: Active head coaches with at least 200 career victories

Westminster coach Gerry Romberg has a record of 213-122 in 29 seasons at the school. (Jason Getz/Special)

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Mark Farriba of Stratford Academy won his 200th game as a head coach last week when his Eagles defeated Mount Paran Christian. Farriba is one of 12 active Georgia coaches with 200. Three of those – Bill Murdock, Erik Soliday and Steve Pennington – currently coach in the Georgia Independent School Association, where Farriba began his career and won two state titles.

389 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

293 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County

264 - Rick Tomberlin, Appling County

252 - Bill Murdock, Terrell Academy

240 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson

221 - Mark Stroud, Calvary Day

214 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

213 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

209 - Erik Soliday, Tiftarea Academy

206 - Steve Pennington, Bulloch Academy

202 - Frank Barden, St. Francis

200 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy

