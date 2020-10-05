List: Active head coaches with at least 200 career victories

Mark Farriba of Stratford Academy won his 200th game as a head coach last week when his Eagles defeated Mount Paran Christian. Farriba is one of 12 active Georgia coaches with 200. Three of those – Bill Murdock, Erik Soliday and Steve Pennington – currently coach in the Georgia Independent School Association, where Farriba began his career and won two state titles.
389 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
293 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County
264 - Rick Tomberlin, Appling County
252 - Bill Murdock, Terrell Academy
240 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson
221 - Mark Stroud, Calvary Day
214 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
213 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster
209 - Erik Soliday, Tiftarea Academy
206 - Steve Pennington, Bulloch Academy
202 - Frank Barden, St. Francis
200 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy
