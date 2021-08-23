List: Active coaches with 200 victories in Georgia

Keith Maloof of Norcross won his 200th game as a coach last week in Norcross’s 42-30 victory over Hillgrove. Maloof is one of 11 active GHSA coaches with 200 victories in Georgia. Maloof was coach at Tucker for three seasons before coming to Norcross in 1999.
399 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
295 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County
288 - *Jeff Herron, Camden County
228 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day
223 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
216 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster
208 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy
204 - Ed Dudley, Winder-Barrow
202 - Frank Barden, St. Francis
201 - *Robby Pruitt, Coffee
200 - Keith Maloof, Norcross
*Does not include out-of-state wins.
