List: Active coaches with 200 victories in Georgia

Norcross coach Keith Maloof gets his team prepared for their game against Grayson in the Class AAAAAAA semi-final game at Norcross high school Friday, December 18, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
Norcross coach Keith Maloof gets his team prepared for their game against Grayson in the Class AAAAAAA semi-final game at Norcross high school Friday, December 18, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Keith Maloof of Norcross won his 200th game as a coach last week in Norcross’s 42-30 victory over Hillgrove. Maloof is one of 11 active GHSA coaches with 200 victories in Georgia. Maloof was coach at Tucker for three seasons before coming to Norcross in 1999.

399 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

295 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County

288 - *Jeff Herron, Camden County

228 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day

223 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

216 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

208 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy

204 - Ed Dudley, Winder-Barrow

202 - Frank Barden, St. Francis

201 - *Robby Pruitt, Coffee

200 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

*Does not include out-of-state wins.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
