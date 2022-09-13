ajc logo
X

List: 8 former Colquitt County assistants who are head coaches this season

Former Hillgrove head coach and Colquitt County assistant Dr. Byron Slack is the head coach at Cook in 2022. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Hillgrove head coach and Colquitt County assistant Dr. Byron Slack is the head coach at Cook in 2022. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Wayne Grandy, the retired Moultrie Observer sports editor who still covers Colquitt County football for the newspaper, reports that there are eight former Colquitt County coaches who are head coaches this season, and they are a combined 26-6. Those include current Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun, who returned this season after serving on Rush Propst’s staff.

Sean Calhoun, Colquitt Co. (4-0)

Robert Craft, North Forsyth (2-2)

Shelton Felton, Valdosta (4-0)

Zach Grage, Lowndes (3-1)

Jeff Hammond, Worth Co. (4-0)

Justin Rogers, Thomas Co. Central (4-0)

Byron Sack, Cook (3-1)

Rico Zackery, Westlake (2-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi has made some strides since joining the club after a trade with the Astros. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Braves’ starting rotation a big reason for team’s success this season10h ago
091022 Athens: Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks breaks through the banner as Georgia takes the field for their home opener against Samford in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
23h ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract
17h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’
17h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’
17h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off the ball to running back Damien Williams during an exhibition game. Williams suffered a rib injury early in the 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Falcons’ Damien Williams hoping to not miss any action
15h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams
41m ago
Class A Blog: Early County tops Division II, Division I rolls
14h ago
Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove continues to dominate higher class elites
15h ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top