List: 8 former Colquitt County assistants who are head coaches this season

Wayne Grandy, the retired Moultrie Observer sports editor who still covers Colquitt County football for the newspaper, reports that there are eight former Colquitt County coaches who are head coaches this season, and they are a combined 26-6. Those include current Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun, who returned this season after serving on Rush Propst’s staff.
Sean Calhoun, Colquitt Co. (4-0)
Robert Craft, North Forsyth (2-2)
Shelton Felton, Valdosta (4-0)
Zach Grage, Lowndes (3-1)
Jeff Hammond, Worth Co. (4-0)
Justin Rogers, Thomas Co. Central (4-0)
Byron Sack, Cook (3-1)
Rico Zackery, Westlake (2-2)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest