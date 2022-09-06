List: 8 coaches who earned first victories at their new schools

Eight first-year GHSA coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week. Those by Groves, Lake Oconee Academy and Pike County came in games in which they were underdogs.
Groves: Calvin Wells
Harris County: Tommy Watson
Hart County: Cory Dickerson
Lake Oconee Academy: Patrick Stewart
Lanier: Tyler Maloof
Pike County: Bryan Holley
Thomasville: Jonathan DeLay
Turner County: Ben Simmons
