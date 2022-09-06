ajc logo
List: 8 coaches who earned first victories at their new schools

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Eight first-year GHSA coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week. Those by Groves, Lake Oconee Academy and Pike County came in games in which they were underdogs.

Groves: Calvin Wells

Harris County: Tommy Watson

Hart County: Cory Dickerson

Lake Oconee Academy: Patrick Stewart

Lanier: Tyler Maloof

Pike County: Bryan Holley

Thomasville: Jonathan DeLay

Turner County: Ben Simmons

