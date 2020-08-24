X

List: 7A teams with most victories over past decade

Colquitt County players break through their banner at the start of a high school football game Sept. 21, 2018, at Grayson High School.
Credit: Casey Sykes

High schools | 26 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 7A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

113 - Colquitt County

107 - Grayson

100 - North Gwinnett

100 - McEachern

93 - Lowndes

88 - Norcross

86 - Mill Creek

86 - Hillgrove

82 - Archer

80 - Gainesville

78 - Camden County

77 - Alpharetta

76 - Walton

72 - West Forsyth

72 - Milton

72 - Brookwood

71 - Parkview

71 - North Cobb

70 - Roswell

70 - Harrison

