List: 7A teams with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 7A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
113 - Colquitt County
107 - Grayson
100 - North Gwinnett
100 - McEachern
93 - Lowndes
88 - Norcross
86 - Mill Creek
86 - Hillgrove
82 - Archer
80 - Gainesville
78 - Camden County
77 - Alpharetta
76 - Walton
72 - West Forsyth
72 - Milton
72 - Brookwood
71 - Parkview
71 - North Cobb
70 - Roswell
70 - Harrison
