List: 7 teams that play first games this weekend

Forty GHSA teams are still waiting to play their first games. Seven, listed on the left below, will kick off this weekend. Those include county rivals Bradwell Institute and Liberty County playing each other. Their school district was among the last to give the green light to resuming practice.
Bradwell Institute vs. Liberty County
Liberty County at Bradwell Institute
Josey vs. Cross Creek
King’s Ridge vs. Landmark Christian
Hancock Central at Greene County
Westminster at Pace Academy
Southwest-Macon vs. Randolph-Clay
