List: 7 teams that play first games this weekend

Westminster coach Gerry Romberg and his Wildcats will play their first game of the season Friday night against Pace Academy. (Jason Getz/Special)
High schools | 11 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Forty GHSA teams are still waiting to play their first games. Seven, listed on the left below, will kick off this weekend. Those include county rivals Bradwell Institute and Liberty County playing each other. Their school district was among the last to give the green light to resuming practice.

Bradwell Institute vs. Liberty County

Liberty County at Bradwell Institute

Josey vs. Cross Creek

King’s Ridge vs. Landmark Christian

Hancock Central at Greene County

Westminster at Pace Academy

Southwest-Macon vs. Randolph-Clay

