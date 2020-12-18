List: 5-star recruits on state championship teams

Five consensus five-star recruits are members of semifinal teams. They are Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Collins Hill wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks and Bainbridge defensive back Deyon Bouie. Bouie is out for the season with an injury. Below are five-star senior and junior recruits who won GHSA championships since 2000, or during the modern era of recruiting rankings. A few others, such as Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe, won state titles as sophomores or freshmen before they were officially rated consensus five-stars.