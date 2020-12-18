List: 5-star recruits on state championship teams

Five consensus five-star recruits are members of semifinal teams. They are Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Collins Hill wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks and Bainbridge defensive back Deyon Bouie. Bouie is out for the season with an injury. Below are five-star senior and junior recruits who won GHSA championships since 2000, or during the modern era of recruiting rankings. A few others, such as Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe, won state titles as sophomores or freshmen before they were officially rated consensus five-stars.
Arik Gilbert, 2019 Marietta
Jadon Haselwood, 2018 Cedar Grove
Adam Anderson, 2016-17 Rome
Robert Nkemdiche, 2016 Grayson
Trevor Lawrence, 2015-16 Cartersville
Jamaree Salyer, 2015 Pace Academy
Lorenzo Carter, 2012-13 Norcross
Omar Hunter, 2007 Buford
Greg Reid, 2007 Lowndes
Tray Blackmon, 2003-04 LaGrange
Charles Johnson, 2003 Hawkinsville
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author