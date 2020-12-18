X

List: 5-star recruits on state championship teams

Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert (2) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against Lowndes during the Class AAAAAAA high school football state title game at Georgia State Stadium Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Atlanta. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)
Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert (2) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against Lowndes during the Class AAAAAAA high school football state title game at Georgia State Stadium Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Atlanta. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Five consensus five-star recruits are members of semifinal teams. They are Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Collins Hill wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks and Bainbridge defensive back Deyon Bouie. Bouie is out for the season with an injury. Below are five-star senior and junior recruits who won GHSA championships since 2000, or during the modern era of recruiting rankings. A few others, such as Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe, won state titles as sophomores or freshmen before they were officially rated consensus five-stars.

Arik Gilbert, 2019 Marietta

Jadon Haselwood, 2018 Cedar Grove

Adam Anderson, 2016-17 Rome

Robert Nkemdiche, 2016 Grayson

Trevor Lawrence, 2015-16 Cartersville

Jamaree Salyer, 2015 Pace Academy

Lorenzo Carter, 2012-13 Norcross

Omar Hunter, 2007 Buford

Greg Reid, 2007 Lowndes

Tray Blackmon, 2003-04 LaGrange

Charles Johnson, 2003 Hawkinsville

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.