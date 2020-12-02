X

List: 42 teams that have been second-round regulars

Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke (17) attempts a pass against Dacula linebacker Kyle Efford (18) in the first half at Buford high school Friday, November 20, 2020 in Buford, Ga.
Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 23 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Forty-two of the 128 teams still playing have made the second round for five consecutive seasons or longer. Buford, last denied in 1998, has been in the round of 16 for 22 straight seasons.

22

Buford

20

Calhoun

14

Ware County

13

Brooks County

Eagle’s Landing Christian

12

Colquitt County

10

Blessed Trinity

Prince Avenue Christian

9

Benedictine

Callaway

Cartersville

Greater Atlanta Christian

8

Cedar Grove

Irwin County

Jefferson County

Woodward Academy

7

Allatoona

Coffee

Glynn Academy

Grayson

Rabun County

Savannah Christian

6

Carrollton

Clinch County

Peach County

Rome

Thomson

Wesleyan

5

Athens Academy

Commerce

Dacula

Darlington

Fellowship Christian

Hapeville Charter

Harrison

Lee County

Lowndes

Mitchell County

Parkview

Pelham

Pierce County

Rockmart

