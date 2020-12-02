List: 42 teams that have been second-round regulars

Forty-two of the 128 teams still playing have made the second round for five consecutive seasons or longer. Buford, last denied in 1998, has been in the round of 16 for 22 straight seasons.
22
Buford
20
Calhoun
14
Ware County
13
Brooks County
Eagle’s Landing Christian
12
Colquitt County
10
Blessed Trinity
Prince Avenue Christian
9
Benedictine
Callaway
Cartersville
Greater Atlanta Christian
8
Cedar Grove
Irwin County
Jefferson County
Woodward Academy
7
Allatoona
Coffee
Glynn Academy
Grayson
Rabun County
Savannah Christian
6
Carrollton
Clinch County
Peach County
Rome
Thomson
Wesleyan
5
Athens Academy
Commerce
Dacula
Darlington
Fellowship Christian
Hapeville Charter
Harrison
Lee County
Lowndes
Mitchell County
Parkview
Pelham
Pierce County
Rockmart
