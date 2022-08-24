List: 42 coaches who won first games at new schools last week

Forty-two of more than 90 new GHSA coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week.
ACE Charter: Keith Hatcher
Alcovy: Spencer Fortson
Brunswick: Garrett Grady
Carver-Columbus: Pierre Coffey
Central Gwinnett: Larry Harold
Coffee: Mike Coe
Colquitt County: Sean Calhoun
Cook: Byron Slack
Crisp County: Lawrence Smith
Dutchtown: Niketa Battle
East Paulding: Chris Hirschfield
ELCA: Tanner Rogers
Flowery Branch: Jason Tester
Gainesville: Josh Niblett
Greene County: Terrance Banks
Hebron Christian: Jonathan Gess
Heritage-Conyers: Ryan Andrews
Houston County: Jeremy Edwards
Jenkins County: Charley Waters
Kell: Bobby May
Lambert: Marc Beach
Liberty County: Tony Glazer
Lumpkin County: Heath Webb
Mays: Tony Slaton
McIntosh: Derek Smith
Meadowcreek: Todd Wofford
Midtown: Darrell Howard
Ola: Tom Causey
Pace Academy: Nick Bach
Pataula Charter: Daniel McFather
Paulding County: Umbrah Brown
Peachtree Ridge: Matt Helmerich
Rabun County: Michael Davis
Shaw: Blair Harrison
Temple: Cory Nix
Thomas Co. Cent.: Justin Rogers
Tucker: Wayne Jones
Veterans: Josh Ingram
Wayne County: Jaybo Shaw
West Laurens: Kip Burdette
White County: Chad Bennett
Worth County: Jeff Hammond
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author