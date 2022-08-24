ajc logo
List: 42 coaches who won first games at new schools last week

First-year Dutchtown coach Niketa Battle with four of his top players for the 2022 season -- D.J. Johnson, Jamal Bing, Hector Cari and Amarion Yarbough.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Forty-two of more than 90 new GHSA coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week.

ACE Charter: Keith Hatcher

Alcovy: Spencer Fortson

Brunswick: Garrett Grady

Carver-Columbus: Pierre Coffey

Central Gwinnett: Larry Harold

Coffee: Mike Coe

Colquitt County: Sean Calhoun

Cook: Byron Slack

Crisp County: Lawrence Smith

Dutchtown: Niketa Battle

East Paulding: Chris Hirschfield

ELCA: Tanner Rogers

Flowery Branch: Jason Tester

Gainesville: Josh Niblett

Greene County: Terrance Banks

Hebron Christian: Jonathan Gess

Heritage-Conyers: Ryan Andrews

Houston County: Jeremy Edwards

Jenkins County: Charley Waters

Kell: Bobby May

Lambert: Marc Beach

Liberty County: Tony Glazer

Lumpkin County: Heath Webb

Mays: Tony Slaton

McIntosh: Derek Smith

Meadowcreek: Todd Wofford

Midtown: Darrell Howard

Ola: Tom Causey

Pace Academy: Nick Bach

Pataula Charter: Daniel McFather

Paulding County: Umbrah Brown

Peachtree Ridge: Matt Helmerich

Rabun County: Michael Davis

Shaw: Blair Harrison

Temple: Cory Nix

Thomas Co. Cent.: Justin Rogers

Tucker: Wayne Jones

Veterans: Josh Ingram

Wayne County: Jaybo Shaw

West Laurens: Kip Burdette

White County: Chad Bennett

Worth County: Jeff Hammond

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

