X

List: 39 teams that have started season 3-0

High schools | 41 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Thirty-nine GHSA teams have made it through three weeks with 3-0 records.

Aquinas

Athens Christian

Benedictine

Cartersville

Cass

Cherokee

Douglas County

Evans

Fitzgerald

Franklin County

Gordon Lee

Grayson

Haralson County

Harris County

Heard County

Heritage (Ringgold)

Jeff Davis

Lambert

Lovejoy

Lowndes

North Cobb

North Cobb Christian

North Forsyth

North Gwinnett

Northwest Whitfield

Oconee County

Ola

Pacelli

Pierce County

River Ridge

Savannah Christian

South Gwinnett

Strong Rock Christian

Thomson

Veterans

Wesleyan

Wheeler County

White County

Woodland (Stockbridge)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.