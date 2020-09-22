List: 39 teams that have started season 3-0

Thirty-nine GHSA teams have made it through three weeks with 3-0 records.
Aquinas
Athens Christian
Benedictine
Cartersville
Cass
Cherokee
Douglas County
Evans
Fitzgerald
Franklin County
Gordon Lee
Grayson
Haralson County
Harris County
Heard County
Heritage (Ringgold)
Jeff Davis
Lambert
Lovejoy
Lowndes
North Cobb
North Cobb Christian
North Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Northwest Whitfield
Oconee County
Ola
Pacelli
Pierce County
River Ridge
Savannah Christian
South Gwinnett
Strong Rock Christian
Thomson
Veterans
Wesleyan
Wheeler County
White County
Woodland (Stockbridge)
