List: 39 teams that have clinched region championships

Thirty-nine teams have clinched region titles, four for the first time in their histories. Here are the 39 and the season of their previous most recent championship.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt County (2020)
2 - Carrollton (2020)
4 - Grayson (2020)
5 - North Cobb (2021)
8 - Buford (2021)
Class 6A
3 - Woodward Academy (2021)
4 - Marist (2021)
5 - Hughes (2021)
6 - Rome (2021)
8 - Gainesville (2013)
Class 5A
3 - Northside-Columbus (First)
4 - Decatur (2004)
5 - Creekside (2020)
6 - Cambridge (First)
7 - Calhoun (2018)
8 - Jefferson (2020)
Class 4A
2 - Perry (2021)
3 - Benedictine (2021)
4 - Troup (1987)
5 - Stockbridge (2017)
7 - Cedartown (2021)
8 - North Oconee (2021)
Class 3A
1 - Thomasville (2021)
3 - Calvary Day (2021)
7 - Dawson County (2015)
8 - Stephens County (2007)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (2020)
3 - Appling County (2013)
4 - Thomson (2021)
5 - Callaway (2020)
6 - South Atlanta (2021)
Class A Division I
1 - Irwin County (2021)
6 - St. Francis (First)
8 - Rabun County (2021)
Class A Division II
1 - Early County (2003)
3 - McIntosh Co. Academy (2008)
4 - Wilcox County (2021)
6 - Schley County (First)
8 - Lincoln County (2012)
