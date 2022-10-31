ajc logo
List: 39 teams that have clinched region championships

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

Thirty-nine teams have clinched region titles, four for the first time in their histories. Here are the 39 and the season of their previous most recent championship.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt County (2020)

2 - Carrollton (2020)

4 - Grayson (2020)

5 - North Cobb (2021)

8 - Buford (2021)

Class 6A

3 - Woodward Academy (2021)

4 - Marist (2021)

5 - Hughes (2021)

6 - Rome (2021)

8 - Gainesville (2013)

Class 5A

3 - Northside-Columbus (First)

4 - Decatur (2004)

5 - Creekside (2020)

6 - Cambridge (First)

7 - Calhoun (2018)

8 - Jefferson (2020)

Class 4A

2 - Perry (2021)

3 - Benedictine (2021)

4 - Troup (1987)

5 - Stockbridge (2017)

7 - Cedartown (2021)

8 - North Oconee (2021)

Class 3A

1 - Thomasville (2021)

3 - Calvary Day (2021)

7 - Dawson County (2015)

8 - Stephens County (2007)

Class 2A

1 - Fitzgerald (2020)

3 - Appling County (2013)

4 - Thomson (2021)

5 - Callaway (2020)

6 - South Atlanta (2021)

Class A Division I

1 - Irwin County (2021)

6 - St. Francis (First)

8 - Rabun County (2021)

Class A Division II

1 - Early County (2003)

3 - McIntosh Co. Academy (2008)

4 - Wilcox County (2021)

6 - Schley County (First)

8 - Lincoln County (2012)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

