List: 24 top-10 teams that were unranked in preseason

These 24 teams were unranked in preseason.
Class 7A
5. Carrollton
7. Parkview
8. Valdosta
10. Kennesaw Mountain
Class 6A
5. Gainesville
7. Thomas County Central
8. Houston County
Class 5A
4. Dutchtown
5. Kell
6. Loganville
Class 4A
6. Burke County
10. Wayne County
Class 3A
9. Stephens County
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
4. Cook
5. Thomson
8. Columbia
9. Northeast
Class A Division I
10. Elbert County
Class A Division II
1. Early County
5. Washington-Wilkes
8. Dooly County
9. Aquinas
10. McIntosh County Academy
