List: 24 top-10 teams that were unranked in preseason

081722 Johns Creek, Ga.: Kell running back Elijah Washington (9) runs for yards during the fourth quarter of their game against Cherokee Bluff at Johns Creek high school Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Johns Creek, Ga. Kell won 38-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
081722 Johns Creek, Ga.: Kell running back Elijah Washington (9) runs for yards during the fourth quarter of their game against Cherokee Bluff at Johns Creek high school Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Johns Creek, Ga. Kell won 38-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

These 24 teams were unranked in preseason.

Class 7A

5. Carrollton

7. Parkview

8. Valdosta

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class 6A

5. Gainesville

7. Thomas County Central

8. Houston County

Class 5A

4. Dutchtown

5. Kell

6. Loganville

Class 4A

6. Burke County

10. Wayne County

Class 3A

9. Stephens County

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

4. Cook

5. Thomson

8. Columbia

9. Northeast

Class A Division I

10. Elbert County

Class A Division II

1. Early County

5. Washington-Wilkes

8. Dooly County

9. Aquinas

10. McIntosh County Academy

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

