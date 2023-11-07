List: 2023 region champions and their most recent titles

BreakingNews
Lumpkin County, North Cobb Christian, Bryan County and Portal won their first region titles this season. Effingham County and Dooly County won their first titles this century. This list includes each GHSA region champion and the year of the most recent title. It also includes co-champions in Region 3-2A, which GHSF Daily recognizes when random methods break first-place ties.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt County (2022)

2 - Carrollton (2022)

3 - McEachern (2021)

4 - Grayson (2022)

5 - Walton (2017)

6 - Milton (2022)

7 - Norcross (2020)

8 - Mill Creek (2016)

Class 6A

1 - Thomas County Central (2022)

2 - Effingham County (1995)

3 - Woodward Academy (2022)

4 - Marist (2022)

5 - Douglas County (2002)

6 - Rome (2022)

7 - Roswell (2022)

8 - Gainesville (2022)

Class 5A

1 - Coffee (2015)

2 - Warner Robins (2020)

3 - Harris County (2014)

4 - Arabia Mountain (2017)

5 - Creekside (2022)

6 - Kell (2014)

7 - Cartersville (2021)

8 - Jefferson (2022)

Class 4A

1 - Bainbridge (2022)

2 - Spalding (2003)

3 - Benedictine (2022)

4 - Starr’s Mill (2020)

5 - Stockbridge (2022)

6 - Stephenson (2019)

7 - Central-Carrollton (2014)

8 - North Oconee (2022)

Class 3A

1 - Carver-Columbus (2021)

2 - Mary Persons (2018)

3 - Calvary Day (2022)

4 - Morgan County (2017)

5 - Cedar Grove (2022)

6 - Adairsville (2022)

7 - Lumpkin County (First)

8 - Stephens County (2022)

Class 2A

1 - Cook (2014)

2 - Spencer (2022)

3 - Pierce County (2021)

3 - Appling County (2022)

3 - Toombs County (2000)

4 - Thomson (2022)

5 - Callaway (2022)

6 - North Cobb Christian (First)

7 - Rockmart (2022)

8 - Fellowship Christian (2022)

Class A Division I

1 - Brooks County (2018)

2 - Bleckley County (2021)

3 - Bryan County (First)

4 - Lamar County (2022)

5 - Prince Avenue Christian (2022)

6 - Whitefield Academy (2008)

7 - Trion (2003)

8 - Commerce (2020)

Class A Division II

1 - Early County (2022)

2 - Clinch County (2016)

3 - Portal (First)

4 - Dooly County (1999)

5 - Johnson County (2022)

6 - Schley County (2022)

7 - Bowdon (2022)

8 - Aquinas (2017)

