List: 17 newly hired head coaches who won their openers

Seventeen newly hired head coaches won their openers last week. Wheeler County’s Thomas Smith won as a 37-point underdog against Telfair County. Cass’s Steve Gates won as a 15-point underdog against Dawson County. Lambert’s Tommy Watson ended a 16-game losing streak.
Steve Gates, Cass
Jason Thompson, Central Gwinnett
Pierre Coffey, Chattahoochee County
Tommy Watson, Lambert
Brad Smith, Loganville
Tim Wellmaker, Loganville Christian
Jamey DuBose, Lowndes
Craig Coleman, Luella
John Poitevint, Mountain View
Andrew Oropeza, Northside-Columbus
Jason Nash, South Paulding
Kevious Johnson, Turner County
Casey Smith, Union Grove
Rush Propst, Valdosta
Steven Simpson, Warren County
Dave Svehla, West Forsyth
Thomas Smith, Wheeler County
