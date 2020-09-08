X

List: 17 newly hired head coaches who won their openers

Valdosta's Rush Propst coached at Colquitt County from 2008 to 2018 and led the Packers to state championships in 2014 and 2015. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Seventeen newly hired head coaches won their openers last week. Wheeler County’s Thomas Smith won as a 37-point underdog against Telfair County. Cass’s Steve Gates won as a 15-point underdog against Dawson County. Lambert’s Tommy Watson ended a 16-game losing streak.

Steve Gates, Cass

Jason Thompson, Central Gwinnett

Pierre Coffey, Chattahoochee County

Tommy Watson, Lambert

Brad Smith, Loganville

Tim Wellmaker, Loganville Christian

Jamey DuBose, Lowndes

Craig Coleman, Luella

John Poitevint, Mountain View

Andrew Oropeza, Northside-Columbus

Jason Nash, South Paulding

Kevious Johnson, Turner County

Casey Smith, Union Grove

Rush Propst, Valdosta

Steven Simpson, Warren County

Dave Svehla, West Forsyth

Thomas Smith, Wheeler County

