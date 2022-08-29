List: 17 coaches who got first victories at their new schools

Seventeen newly hired coaches got their first victories at their new schools last weekend. Those wins were especially nice for Jasper County’s Ashley Henderson, whose team broke a 16-game losing streak; Berkmar’s Cole Meyer, whose team broke a 13-game losing streak; and Woodland’s (Cartersville) Brandon Haywood, whose team broke a 10-game losing streak.
*Adairsville: Jon Cudd
*Berkmar: Cole Meyer
*Cairo: David Coleman
*Jasper Co.: Ashley Henderson
*Jefferson: Travis Noland
*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Mac Bryan
*Lowndes: Zach Grage
*Montgomery Co.: Don Vandygriff
*Mundy’s Mill: Earthwind Moreland
*Oconee Co.: Ben Hall
*Pelham: Leonard Guyton
*Richmond Academy: David Sammons
*Sumter Co.: Clifford Fedd
*Taylor Co.: Brandon Byram
*West Laurens: Kip Burdette
*Westlake: Rico Zackery
*Woodland (Cartersville): Brandon Haywood
