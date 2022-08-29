ajc logo
List: 17 coaches who got first victories at their new schools

Former Kennesaw State assistant Rico Zackery, who also has a 40-16 record in five previous seasons as a head coach in high school, is the new coach at Westlake.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Westlake High School

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Seventeen newly hired coaches got their first victories at their new schools last weekend. Those wins were especially nice for Jasper County’s Ashley Henderson, whose team broke a 16-game losing streak; Berkmar’s Cole Meyer, whose team broke a 13-game losing streak; and Woodland’s (Cartersville) Brandon Haywood, whose team broke a 10-game losing streak.

*Adairsville: Jon Cudd

*Berkmar: Cole Meyer

*Cairo: David Coleman

*Jasper Co.: Ashley Henderson

*Jefferson: Travis Noland

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Mac Bryan

*Lowndes: Zach Grage

*Montgomery Co.: Don Vandygriff

*Mundy’s Mill: Earthwind Moreland

*Oconee Co.: Ben Hall

*Pelham: Leonard Guyton

*Richmond Academy: David Sammons

*Sumter Co.: Clifford Fedd

*Taylor Co.: Brandon Byram

*West Laurens: Kip Burdette

*Westlake: Rico Zackery

*Woodland (Cartersville): Brandon Haywood

