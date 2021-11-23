List: 15 unranked teams that reached the quarterfinals

Fifteen teams that are in the quarterfinals were unranked after the regular season. Clarke Central, Villa Rica, South Atlanta and Warren County are the only ones that haven’t been ranked at any point this season. Here are the 15:
Class 7A
Grayson
Class 6A
Dacula
Johns Creek
Northside (Warner Robins)
Class 5A
Clarke Central
Jones County
Villa Rica
Class 4A
Dougherty
Class 3A
Burke County
Crisp County
Peach County
Class 2A
South Atlanta
Class A Public
Turner County
Manchester
Warren County
