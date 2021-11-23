ajc logo
X

List: 15 unranked teams that reached the quarterfinals

Teammates cheer on Grayson wide receiver Mason Humphrey (22) after scorning a touchdown the in the first half of play during a GHSA first round state playoff game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Grayson High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Teammates cheer on Grayson wide receiver Mason Humphrey (22) after scorning a touchdown the in the first half of play during a GHSA first round state playoff game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Grayson High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Fifteen teams that are in the quarterfinals were unranked after the regular season. Clarke Central, Villa Rica, South Atlanta and Warren County are the only ones that haven’t been ranked at any point this season. Here are the 15:

Class 7A

Grayson

Class 6A

Dacula

Johns Creek

Northside (Warner Robins)

Class 5A

Clarke Central

Jones County

Villa Rica

Class 4A

Dougherty

Class 3A

Burke County

Crisp County

Peach County

Class 2A

South Atlanta

Class A Public

Turner County

Manchester

Warren County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 Questions with Roswell head coach Chris Prewett
29m ago
Paulding County, South Paulding, Lanier seeking new coaches
39m ago
All-region teams: Richter, Johnson earn top honors in 4-5A
59m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top