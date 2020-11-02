List: 14 upsets that have stood test of time

Savannah Country Day, an 18-point underdog, beat Aquinas 29-28 last week, knocking Aquinas from the ranks of the unbeaten. Several bigger underdogs have won this season, but many of those upsets have come to make more sense retrospectively as the season has played out. According to the computer Maxwell Ratings, here are the 14 upsets that have stood the test of time. That is, Maxwell would pick the upset winner to lose the rematch 70 percent of the time or more. Below are those 14, including SCD-Aquinas, with Maxwell’s projected score of the rematch and the percent chance of the favorite winning.