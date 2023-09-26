List: 13 teams that are still unbeaten but unranked

GHSF Daily continues to provide free motivation and bulletin-board fodder to its unbeaten and unranked teams. Lambert might feel the most aggrieved after defeating another unbeaten, unranked team, East Coweta, 23-22 last week. Lambert started 9-0 last season, got as high as No. 7, and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Class 7A

Harrison (6-0)

Lambert (5-0)

North Paulding (5-0)

Osborne (5-0)

Peachtree Ridge (6-0)

Class 6A

Dunwoody (5-0)

Mundy’s Mill (5-0)

North Atlanta (5-0)

Class 4A

East Forsyth (4-0)

Westside-Macon (4-0)

Class 2A

East Jackson (5-0)

Providence Christian (4-0)

Class A Division II

Telfair County (4-0)

