List: 13 teams that are still unbeaten but unranked

GHSF Daily continues to provide free motivation and bulletin-board fodder to its unbeaten and unranked teams. Lambert might feel the most aggrieved after defeating another unbeaten, unranked team, East Coweta, 23-22 last week. Lambert started 9-0 last season, got as high as No. 7, and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Class 7A
Harrison (6-0)
Lambert (5-0)
North Paulding (5-0)
Osborne (5-0)
Peachtree Ridge (6-0)
Class 6A
Dunwoody (5-0)
Mundy’s Mill (5-0)
North Atlanta (5-0)
Class 4A
East Forsyth (4-0)
Westside-Macon (4-0)
Class 2A
East Jackson (5-0)
Providence Christian (4-0)
Class A Division II
Telfair County (4-0)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author