Leading rushers, passers, receivers in Week 1

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Here are the 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and 150-yard receivers from the opening week of the season.

Rushing

255 - Dayton Davis, Atkinson Co.

251 - Johne’ss Davis, Athens Christian

248 - Kevin Rochester, North Hall

224 - Solomon Rayton, Arabia Mountain

208 - J.L. Lackey, Hart County

206 - Jason Jackson, Central Gwinnett

Passing

447 - Robbie Roper, Roswell

402 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill

333 - Logan Cross, Social Circle

323 - Jai’que Hart, Lithia Springs

314 - Jamal Sanders, Brooks Co.

304 - Armar Gordon, Perry

302 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta

Receiving

232 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill

175 - Brendan Gates, South Paulding

160 - Cameron Overton, Marietta

156 - Joshua Nelson, South Forsyth

154 - Antwoine Fuller, Bacon Co.

154 - Collin Crowder, Towns Co.

152 - Sacovie White, Cass

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

