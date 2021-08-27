Leading rushers, passers, receivers in Week 1

Here are the 200-yard rushers, 300-yard passers and 150-yard receivers from the opening week of the season.
Rushing
255 - Dayton Davis, Atkinson Co.
251 - Johne’ss Davis, Athens Christian
248 - Kevin Rochester, North Hall
224 - Solomon Rayton, Arabia Mountain
208 - J.L. Lackey, Hart County
206 - Jason Jackson, Central Gwinnett
Passing
447 - Robbie Roper, Roswell
402 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill
333 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
323 - Jai’que Hart, Lithia Springs
314 - Jamal Sanders, Brooks Co.
304 - Armar Gordon, Perry
302 - Tyler Hughes, Marietta
Receiving
232 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
175 - Brendan Gates, South Paulding
160 - Cameron Overton, Marietta
156 - Joshua Nelson, South Forsyth
154 - Antwoine Fuller, Bacon Co.
154 - Collin Crowder, Towns Co.
152 - Sacovie White, Cass
