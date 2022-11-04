Leaderboard: Yardage titles on the line in Week 12

In fact, Nick Woodford of Northeast seized the moment Thursday night. The Macon back unofficially ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 51-13 victory over Rutland. That would give Woodford 2,262 yards on the season and likely the regular-season rushing title, but those numbers won’t be reflected on GHSF Daily’s leaderboard until after this weekend’s games are played.

Brown’s South Atlanta team finished the regular season 9-0, playing one fewer game than Northeast and most others.