Leaderboard: Yardage titles on the line in Week 12

Keyjuan Brown of South Atlanta and Keegan Stover and Jaden Gibson of Rabun County are the GHSA’s leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards through week 11, but while they sit this week out, others are poised to make a move on the final week of the regular season.
In fact, Nick Woodford of Northeast seized the moment Thursday night. The Macon back unofficially ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 51-13 victory over Rutland. That would give Woodford 2,262 yards on the season and likely the regular-season rushing title, but those numbers won’t be reflected on GHSF Daily’s leaderboard until after this weekend’s games are played.
Brown’s South Atlanta team finished the regular season 9-0, playing one fewer game than Northeast and most others.
The passing race also will go down until the end. Stover, whose Rabun County team finished the regular season 10-0, leads McIntosh’s Tate Morris by 249 yards. Others in striking distance are Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo (299 behind) and Alpharetta’s Ben Guthrie (318 behind). Carrollton’s Julian Lewis trails by 343, but his 10-0 team’s regular season is complete.
Gibson, Rabun County’s star receiver, is safe. His 1,576 receiving yards rank among the best five regular-season totals in state history.
Another player to watch this week is Johnson County’s Germivy Tucker, whose 1,884 rushing yards rank third in the state and first in Class A Division II.
Tucker is 242 yards from breaking Herschel Walker’s school record of 6,137 career rushing yards. That’s not a regular-season thing, so Tucker’s pursuit will continue into the playoffs if necessary. Johnson County (9-0) plays tonight against Hancock Central.
Rushing
2,139 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta [2A leader]
2,008 - Nick Woodford, Northeast
1,884 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
1,839 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,834 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,822 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,805 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,736 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]
1,620 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
1,602 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]
1,480 - Cam Vaughn, Temple
1,476 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,476 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
1,465 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
1,461 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
1,461 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,445 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
1,373 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
1,368 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
1,337 - Taeo Todd, Troup [4A leader]
1,333 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
1,322 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
1,299 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
1,297 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
1,290 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
1,261 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton)
1,255 - Justice Haynes, Buford
1,214 - Eli Thomason, Christian Heritage
1,213 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
1,212 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
1,205 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)
1,197 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
1,195 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
1,195 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
1,185 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
1,170 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
1,162 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
1,137 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
1,134 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
1,130 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
1,126 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
1,122 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
1,120 - Camden Smith, Madison County
1,110 - Makari Bodiford, Walton
1,108 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
1,102 - Logan Eller, Trion
1,095 - Chris Roper, Adairsville
1,091 - P.J. Farnum, ECI
1,084 - Malachi Jeffries, Cartersville
1,082 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
1,077 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton
1,066 - Zion Johnson, Newton
1,066 - Jakilen King, Pike County
1,035 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro
1,027 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
1,024 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
1,020 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville
1,019 - Kaden Beard, Lanier
1,019 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
1,017 - Jason Williams, Harlem
1,009 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
1,009 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
1,004 - Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
Passing
2,942 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
2,693 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
2,643 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
2,624 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]
2,599 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]
2,460 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
2,422 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
2,411 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
2,411 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
2,395 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
2,347 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
2,335 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
2,267 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
2,117 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
2,101 - Reece Fountain, Rome
2,084 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
2,082 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
2,053 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
2,031 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
2,025 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
2,011 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
2,001 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,994 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,993 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
1,958 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,920 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
1,915 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
1,905 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
1,902 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
1,889 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,871 - Jared Echols, Alexander
1,871 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,858 - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals
1,858 - Armar Gordon, Perry
1,837 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,835 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,834 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
1,824 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,823 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
1,789 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,775 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
1,766 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,761 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County
1,757 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,740 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,729 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
1,717 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,686 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,680 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine
1,654 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
1,651 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,633 - Colin Houck, Parkview
1,627 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,622 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,613 - Curt Clark, Spalding
1,605 - Neko Fann, Colquitt County
1,573 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,563 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
1,563 - Fabian Walker, Chamblee
1,548 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
1,545 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,542 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,538 - Nikao Smith, Ware County
1,529 - Daemon Jones, Redan
1,522 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
1,514 - Austin Guest, Creekview
1,510 - Jeff Davis, Grayson
1,507 - Arrington Watkins, Norcross
Receiving
1,576 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
1,101 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]
1,013 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,005 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe [3A leader]
1,000 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
979 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
954 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
953 - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals [4A leader]
933 - Brady Kluse, Harrison
931 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
915 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
915 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray [2A leader]
894 - Judson Petty, North Murray
890 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
879 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry
850 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
847 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
832 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas
831 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
816 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County
815 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
800 - Jensen Goble, Union County
791 - Larry Lane, Dougherty
786 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
782 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
766 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
766 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
766 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
756 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
755 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan
749 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek
744 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
739 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
733 - Tyon Williams, Northgate
732 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
728 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
727 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
722 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
719 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon
711 - Kyle Vaka, Johns Creek
709 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
705 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County
691 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County
684 - Cedric Evans, Spalding
683 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee
670 - James Summersett, Liberty County
667 - D’Ontae Fulton, Worth County
661 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
661 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
650 - Marcus Malone Jr., McIntosh
648 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
646 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove
644 - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian
635 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
634 - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central
633 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
632 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
630 - Jeremy Bell, Clinch County
629 - Jarvis Hayes, Ware County
628 - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta
628 - Vicari Swain, Central (Carrollton)
626 - Cam’ron Lacy, Stephens County
625 - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter
