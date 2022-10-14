Leaderboard: Woodford widens gap in rushing yards through Week 8

Woodford has rushed for a GHSA-leading 1,619 yards and 25 touchdowns in seven games. Northeast is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A, and ranked No. 8.

“He’s an all-around back – power, speed, good enough hands to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins said. “I think he’s a complete back all the way around.”