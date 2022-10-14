Leaderboard: Woodford widens gap in rushing yards through Week 8

Northeast sophomore Nick Woodford put more distance between himself and the field last week with a career-high 302 rushing yards in a 49-16 victory over Kendrick.
Woodford has rushed for a GHSA-leading 1,619 yards and 25 touchdowns in seven games. Northeast is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A, and ranked No. 8.
“He’s an all-around back – power, speed, good enough hands to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins said. “I think he’s a complete back all the way around.”
Woodford (5-9, 210) isn’t being actively recruited yet, but that’s largely because he’s a first-year starter who hasn’t attended many camps. Wiggins said Woodford would’ve been a productive back as a freshman but was injured, so this has been his breakout year.
Woodford stands to become one of the best backs in Macon history. The single-season rushing record for a Bibb County Schools player is believed to be 2,423 set by Westside’s Travis Evans in 2004, when his team played 14 games and reached the state semifinals. Woodford is averaging 231.3 yards per game.
Other state leaders also remained the same this week. McIntosh quarterback Tate Morris leads in passing with 2,126 yards. Rabun County’s Jaden Gibson leads in receiving with 1,078.
Rushing
1,619 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
1,475 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,381 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
1,348 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,338 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]
1,264 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,170 - Quan Moss, Elbert County
1,169 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
1,169 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
1,116 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,109 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler [7A leader]
1,093 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
1,086 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
1,073 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview
1,065 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
1,055 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
1,018 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
1,013 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,006 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
963 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
963 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
960 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
956 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
939 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
936 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
931 - Taeo Todd, Troup
900 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
898 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
897 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
894 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
892 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
890 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
870 - Justice Haynes, Buford
856 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
854 - Jason Williams, Harlem
849 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
835 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
834 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
830 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
830 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
826 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County
819 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
817 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County
802 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
798 - Jahvon Butler, Bleckley County
795 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton
788 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett
779 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
779 - Kamari Nix, Sprayberry
765 - Kieran Davis, Blessed Trinity
764 - Jai’den Thomas, Westlake
762 - Logan Eller, Trion
761 - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
761 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
750 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County
Passing
2,126 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
2,034 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
1,969 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]
1,912 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]
1,911 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
1,906 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
1,876 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
1,856 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,813 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton
1,757 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,722 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
1,711 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,660 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
1,659 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,626 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,620 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
1,614 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta
1,602 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
1,597 - Reece Fountain, Rome
1,574 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,548 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
1,521 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County
1,519 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,518 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,491 - Jared Echols, Alexander
1,443 - Armar Gordon, Perry
1,429 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,422 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
1,421 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
1,407 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,369 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,366 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
1,363 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
1,361 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,355 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,341 - Antwan Clayton, Dooly County
1,338 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,308 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
1,304 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,295 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
1,287 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,268 - Austin Guest, Creekview
1,263 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
1,262 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
1,247 - Steve Miller, Greene County
1,240 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,239 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,215 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,212 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
1,211 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
1,202 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,202 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,191 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
1,178 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,176 - James Tyre, Lambert
1,164 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,162 - Chase McCravy, Marietta
1,162 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill
1,155 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern
1,153 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
Receiving
1,078 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
801 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
771 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
762 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]
729 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]
725 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
723 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
707 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
699 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
678 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
673 - Brady Kluse, Harrison
666 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
661 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
659 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
657 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
642 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
633 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
629 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
604 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
599 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
596 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
595 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson
590 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
584 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County
574 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray
574 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
570 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
569 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
563 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]
559 - John Stuetzer, Pope
551 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas
550 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon
537 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
533 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County
525 - Ron Golden, Liberty County
523 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
523 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
521 - Magic Johnson, LaGrange
518 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County
511 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
505 - R.J. Echols, McEachern
503 - Larry Lane, Dougherty
502 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh
501 - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs
497 - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian
492 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
491 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove
490 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County
487 - Roman Stamps, St. Francis
486 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County
481 - James Johnson, Douglas County
481 - Qua Moss, Troup
480 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
477 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville
476 - Cole Weaver, Blessed Trinity
476 - Chase Jameson, Lanier
476 - Terrence Kiel, Pace Academy
475 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County
