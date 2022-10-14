ajc logo
Leaderboard: Woodford widens gap in rushing yards through Week 8

Northeast sophomore Nick Woodford put more distance between himself and the field last week with a career-high 302 rushing yards in a 49-16 victory over Kendrick.

Woodford has rushed for a GHSA-leading 1,619 yards and 25 touchdowns in seven games. Northeast is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A, and ranked No. 8.

“He’s an all-around back – power, speed, good enough hands to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins said. “I think he’s a complete back all the way around.”

Woodford (5-9, 210) isn’t being actively recruited yet, but that’s largely because he’s a first-year starter who hasn’t attended many camps. Wiggins said Woodford would’ve been a productive back as a freshman but was injured, so this has been his breakout year.

Woodford stands to become one of the best backs in Macon history. The single-season rushing record for a Bibb County Schools player is believed to be 2,423 set by Westside’s Travis Evans in 2004, when his team played 14 games and reached the state semifinals. Woodford is averaging 231.3 yards per game.

Other state leaders also remained the same this week. McIntosh quarterback Tate Morris leads in passing with 2,126 yards. Rabun County’s Jaden Gibson leads in receiving with 1,078.

Rushing

1,619 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]

1,475 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

1,381 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

1,348 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]

1,338 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]

1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple [A Division I leader]

1,264 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)

1,170 - Quan Moss, Elbert County

1,169 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]

1,169 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

1,116 - Nori Moore, Hart County

1,109 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler [7A leader]

1,093 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

1,086 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

1,073 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview

1,065 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

1,055 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

1,018 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

1,013 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

1,006 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

963 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee

963 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County

960 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

956 - Kenai Grier, Eastside

939 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

936 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

931 - Taeo Todd, Troup

900 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona

898 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

897 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

894 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

892 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding

890 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern

870 - Justice Haynes, Buford

856 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

854 - Jason Williams, Harlem

849 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

835 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

834 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

830 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

830 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

826 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County

819 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

817 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County

802 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

798 - Jahvon Butler, Bleckley County

795 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton

788 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett

779 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County

779 - Kamari Nix, Sprayberry

765 - Kieran Davis, Blessed Trinity

764 - Jai’den Thomas, Westlake

762 - Logan Eller, Trion

761 - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian

761 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County

750 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County

Passing

2,126 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

2,034 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

1,969 - Antwann Hill, Houston County [6A leader]

1,912 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]

1,911 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

1,906 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

1,876 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

1,856 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,813 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton

1,757 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,722 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

1,711 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,660 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

1,659 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

1,626 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,620 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

1,614 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

1,602 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]

1,597 - Reece Fountain, Rome

1,574 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,548 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

1,521 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County

1,519 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

1,518 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

1,491 - Jared Echols, Alexander

1,443 - Armar Gordon, Perry

1,429 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

1,422 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

1,421 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

1,407 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

1,369 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

1,366 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

1,363 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

1,361 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

1,355 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

1,341 - Antwan Clayton, Dooly County

1,338 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

1,308 - Chip Cooper, Worth County

1,304 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy

1,295 - Morgan Jones, Washington County

1,287 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

1,268 - Austin Guest, Creekview

1,263 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

1,262 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

1,247 - Steve Miller, Greene County

1,240 - Luke Nickel, Milton

1,239 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh

1,215 - Chase Dupree, Southwest

1,212 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

1,211 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

1,202 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

1,202 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

1,191 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

1,178 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

1,176 - James Tyre, Lambert

1,164 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek

1,162 - Chase McCravy, Marietta

1,162 - Donovon Morton, Mundy’s Mill

1,155 - Jaydon Kinney, McEachern

1,153 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)

Receiving

1,078 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

801 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

771 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]

762 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]

729 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]

725 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

723 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

707 - Javaris Harris, Greene County

699 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]

678 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

673 - Brady Kluse, Harrison

666 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur

661 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central

659 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta

657 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

642 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest

633 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh

629 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

604 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

599 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

596 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

595 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson

590 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur

584 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County

574 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray

574 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

570 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

569 - Mike Matthews, Parkview

563 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]

559 - John Stuetzer, Pope

551 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas

550 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon

537 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

533 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County

525 - Ron Golden, Liberty County

523 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge

523 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

521 - Magic Johnson, LaGrange

518 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County

511 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

505 - R.J. Echols, McEachern

503 - Larry Lane, Dougherty

502 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh

501 - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs

497 - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian

492 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta

491 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove

490 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County

487 - Roman Stamps, St. Francis

486 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County

481 - James Johnson, Douglas County

481 - Qua Moss, Troup

480 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick

477 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville

476 - Cole Weaver, Blessed Trinity

476 - Chase Jameson, Lanier

476 - Terrence Kiel, Pace Academy

475 - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

