Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson remain No. 1 through Week 9

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon, Tate Morris of McIntosh and Jaden Gibson of Rabun County maintained their leads in rushing, passing and receiving yards this week, although several epic performances last week shook up the standings.

Upson-Lee’s Ja’Quan Bentley rushed for 311 yards, and Parkview’s Kyhair Spain ran for 300. Both are now in the top 10, while existing top-10 rushers Keyjuan Brown of South Atlanta, Tyson Greenwade of Dalton, Germivy Tucker of Johnson County and Malachi Hosley of Northside of Columbus each moved up the charts with rushing games of 200 yards or more.

In passing, Alpharetta’s Ben Guthrie took over the lead in Class 6A with a 420-yard performance.

In receiving, North Murray’s Jadyn Rice had 239 yards last week and moved into fourth statewide but is still second on his own team to Judson Petty as both Mountaineers are in the top four. But everyone is losing ground to the leader Gibson, who had 285 yards, pushing his season total to 1,363 and his career total to a state-record 4,537.

Rushing

1,619 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]

1,601 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

1,590 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]

1,488 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)

1,475 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

1,415 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]

1,373 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]

1,348 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]

1,312 - Ja’Quan Bentley, Upson-Lee

1,308 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

1,291 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]

1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple

1,276 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

1,234 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler

1,217 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

1,192 - Nori Moore, Hart County

1,169 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

1,156 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

1,153 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

1,126 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

1,125 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

1,095 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

1,069 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

1,062 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

1,055 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

1,047 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

1,018 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

1,014 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

1,011 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

1,006 - Justice Haynes, Buford

981 - Jason Williams, Harlem

963 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee

963 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County

958 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern

958 - Makari Bodiford, Walton

956 - Kenai Grier, Eastside

944 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)

931 - Taeo Todd, Troup

927 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County

925 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

907 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove

901 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County

901 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

900 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona

897 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

897 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County

892 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding

887 - Logan Eller, Trion

881 - Royce Tolbert, Columbia

875 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett

867 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton

860 - Qindaruis Brown, Swainsboro

858 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton

856 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

850 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington

849 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

846 - Devin Ingram, Stephenson

840 - Jahvon Butler, Bleckley County

840 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County

837 - T.J. Harvison, Bowdon

836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

831 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

830 - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester

830 - P.J. Farnum, ECI

826 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty

821 - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County

817 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County

817 - Demetrious Carter, Perry

806 - Aiden Griffin, Westover

801 - Antonio Finch, Athens Christian

Passing

2,438 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

2,400 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

2,278 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

2,181 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]

2,106 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

2,083 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton

2,034 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]

1,969 - Antwann Hill, Houston County

1,950 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,911 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

1,863 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]

1,856 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

1,786 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

1,757 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,673 - Armar Gordon, Perry

1,660 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

1,626 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,624 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

1,620 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

1,614 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

1,606 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

1,602 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

1,597 - Reece Fountain, Rome

1,596 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

1,574 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,573 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

1,548 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

1,521 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County

1,518 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

1,491 - Jared Echols, Alexander

1,470 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

1,456 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

1,454 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

1,429 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

1,421 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

1,407 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

1,374 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

1,369 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

1,361 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

1,356 - Luke Nickel, Milton

1,355 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

1,333 - Austin Guest, Creekview

1,323 - Logan Cross, Social Circle

1,320 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

1,315 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek

1,310 - Chip Cooper, Worth County

1,304 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy

1,297 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

1,297 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County

1,297 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

1,295 - Morgan Jones, Washington County

1,279 - Chase Dupree, Southwest

1,278 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

1,277 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek

1,270 - Curt Clark, Spalding

1,262 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

1,260 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

1,249 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

1,241 - Steve Miller, Greene County

1,239 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh

1,230 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)

1,218 - Jack Good, Darlington

1,213 - Jeremy Victor, McNair

1,204 - Ty Goldrick, Richmond Hill

1,203 - Nate Hayes, Effingham County

Receiving

1,363 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

801 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

826 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]

800 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray

796 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]

776 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]

775 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain

775 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

771 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]

743 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

743 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]

725 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

723 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

716 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

707 - Javaris Harris, Greene County

705 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe

701 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta

696 - Larry Lane, Dougherty

688 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest

678 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

675 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

675 - Tyon Williams, Northgate

664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur

661 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central

640 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge

633 - Mike Matthews, Parkview

619 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

607 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee

603 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County

599 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

596 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

595 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

594 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson

590 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur

590 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

586 - Jensen Goble, Union County

584 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County

583 - John Stuetzer, Pope

572 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

561 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh

561 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

550 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta

547 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

544 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick

539 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove

538 - Dom LeBlanc, Dawson County

534 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

533 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville

533 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County

530 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian

525 - Ron Golden, Liberty County

525 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County

524 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek

521 - R.J. Echols, McEachern

518 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County

517 - Jon Jon Howard, Harlem

512 - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs

511 - Wyatt Sonderman, Walton

511 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek

508 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh

507 - James Summersett, Libert County

506 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove

505 - Chase Jameson, Lanier

500 - Peyton Zachary, Kell

500 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

4 Questions with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame chairman I.J. Rosenberg
1h ago
List: Week 10 games involving two teams battling for first place
1h ago
