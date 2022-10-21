Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson remain No. 1 through Week 9

Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon, Tate Morris of McIntosh and Jaden Gibson of Rabun County maintained their leads in rushing, passing and receiving yards this week, although several epic performances last week shook up the standings.
Upson-Lee’s Ja’Quan Bentley rushed for 311 yards, and Parkview’s Kyhair Spain ran for 300. Both are now in the top 10, while existing top-10 rushers Keyjuan Brown of South Atlanta, Tyson Greenwade of Dalton, Germivy Tucker of Johnson County and Malachi Hosley of Northside of Columbus each moved up the charts with rushing games of 200 yards or more.
In passing, Alpharetta’s Ben Guthrie took over the lead in Class 6A with a 420-yard performance.
In receiving, North Murray’s Jadyn Rice had 239 yards last week and moved into fourth statewide but is still second on his own team to Judson Petty as both Mountaineers are in the top four. But everyone is losing ground to the leader Gibson, who had 285 yards, pushing his season total to 1,363 and his career total to a state-record 4,537.
Rushing
1,619 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
1,601 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
1,590 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,488 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,475 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,415 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
1,373 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]
1,348 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,312 - Ja’Quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
1,308 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
1,291 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]
1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple
1,276 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
1,234 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
1,217 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
1,192 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,169 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
1,156 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,153 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
1,126 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
1,125 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
1,095 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
1,069 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
1,062 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
1,055 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
1,047 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
1,018 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
1,014 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
1,011 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
1,006 - Justice Haynes, Buford
981 - Jason Williams, Harlem
963 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
963 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
958 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
958 - Makari Bodiford, Walton
956 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
944 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)
931 - Taeo Todd, Troup
927 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County
925 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
907 - Ta’Jon Corbitt, Miller Grove
901 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
901 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
900 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
897 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
897 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
892 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
887 - Logan Eller, Trion
881 - Royce Tolbert, Columbia
875 - Julian Waters, North Gwinnett
867 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton
860 - Qindaruis Brown, Swainsboro
858 - Crishaun Kindle, Hampton
856 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
850 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington
849 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
846 - Devin Ingram, Stephenson
840 - Jahvon Butler, Bleckley County
840 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County
837 - T.J. Harvison, Bowdon
836 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
831 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
830 - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester
830 - P.J. Farnum, ECI
826 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
821 - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County
817 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County
817 - Demetrious Carter, Perry
806 - Aiden Griffin, Westover
801 - Antonio Finch, Athens Christian
Passing
2,438 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
2,400 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
2,278 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
2,181 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]
2,106 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
2,083 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
2,034 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]
1,969 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
1,950 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,911 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
1,863 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
1,856 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
1,786 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,757 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,673 - Armar Gordon, Perry
1,660 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
1,626 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,624 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,620 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
1,614 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
1,606 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
1,602 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
1,597 - Reece Fountain, Rome
1,596 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
1,574 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,573 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,548 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
1,521 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County
1,518 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,491 - Jared Echols, Alexander
1,470 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,456 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
1,454 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
1,429 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,421 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
1,407 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,374 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,369 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,366 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,361 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,356 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,355 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,333 - Austin Guest, Creekview
1,323 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
1,320 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
1,315 - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek
1,310 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
1,304 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,297 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine
1,297 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
1,297 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
1,295 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
1,279 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,278 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,277 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,270 - Curt Clark, Spalding
1,262 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
1,260 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
1,249 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,241 - Steve Miller, Greene County
1,239 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,230 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
1,218 - Jack Good, Darlington
1,213 - Jeremy Victor, McNair
1,204 - Ty Goldrick, Richmond Hill
1,203 - Nate Hayes, Effingham County
Receiving
1,363 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
801 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
826 - Judson Petty, North Murray [2A leader]
800 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray
796 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
776 - Brady Kluse, Harrison [7A leader]
775 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain
775 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
771 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
743 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
743 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan [3A leader]
725 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
723 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
716 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
707 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
705 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe
701 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
696 - Larry Lane, Dougherty
688 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
678 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
675 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
675 - Tyon Williams, Northgate
664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
661 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
640 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
633 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
619 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
607 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
603 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County
599 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
596 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
595 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
594 - Elijah Dewitt, Jefferson
590 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
590 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
586 - Jensen Goble, Union County
584 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County
583 - John Stuetzer, Pope
572 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
561 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh
561 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
550 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
547 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
544 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
539 - Jayvonne Dillard, Miller Grove
538 - Dom LeBlanc, Dawson County
534 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
533 - Jamauri Brice, Cartersville
533 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County
530 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
525 - Ron Golden, Liberty County
525 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County
524 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
521 - R.J. Echols, McEachern
518 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County
517 - Jon Jon Howard, Harlem
512 - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs
511 - Wyatt Sonderman, Walton
511 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek
508 - Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh
507 - James Summersett, Libert County
506 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
505 - Chase Jameson, Lanier
500 - Peyton Zachary, Kell
500 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee
