Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson remain No. 1 through Week 9

Upson-Lee’s Ja’Quan Bentley rushed for 311 yards, and Parkview’s Kyhair Spain ran for 300. Both are now in the top 10, while existing top-10 rushers Keyjuan Brown of South Atlanta, Tyson Greenwade of Dalton, Germivy Tucker of Johnson County and Malachi Hosley of Northside of Columbus each moved up the charts with rushing games of 200 yards or more.

In passing, Alpharetta’s Ben Guthrie took over the lead in Class 6A with a 420-yard performance.