Leaderboard: Rabun’s Stover No. 1 in passing yards after Week 10

Keegan Stover of Rabun County is the state’s new passing leader and closing in on 3,000 yards while Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon is poised to become the GHSA’s first 2,000-yard rusher this season.
Stover passed for 301 yards, his average output, in a 52-7 victory over Athens Christian last week and raised his season total to 2,701. Rabun County’s final regular-season game is tonight against Commerce.
Woodford is the state’s rushing leader with 1,865 yards. His team plays Jordan tonight.
If Woodford falls short of 2,000, watch out for South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown, who needs 188 yards. Brown’s team plays Saturday in its regular-season finale against Washington. South Atlanta is playing only a nine-game regular season.
Rushing
1,865 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
1,812 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
1,725 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,721 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,705 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,611 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
1,574 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,561 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]
1,497 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]
1,361 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,359 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
1,357 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
1,346 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
1,331 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
1,308 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
1,289 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple
1,253 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,238 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
1,200 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
1,194 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
1,170 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
1,153 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
1,150 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
1,134 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]
1,133 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
1,130 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
1,126 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
1,113 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
1,108 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
1,104 - Taeo Todd, Troup
1,091 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
1,086 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)
1,083 - Justice Haynes, Buford
1,073 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
1,067 - Eli Thomason, Christian Heritage
1,054 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
1,047 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
1,034 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
1,033 - Makari Bodiford, Walton
1,022 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
1,019 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
1,019 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
1,009 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
1,009 - Logan Eller, Trion
1,008 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
1,003 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
998 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton
981 - Royce Tolbert, Columbia
981 - Jason Williams, Harlem
953 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville
953 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
952 - Kaden Beard, Lanier
944 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington
942 - Aiden Griffin, Westover
934 - P.J. Farnum, ECI
931 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside
929 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County
927 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County
Passing
2,701 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
2,438 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
2,411 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
2,314 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]
2,304 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]
2,283 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
2,260 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
2,223 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
2,206 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
2,147 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
2,106 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
2,084 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]
2,048 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
2,044 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
1,992 - Reece Fountain, Rome
1,988 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
1,922 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
1,845 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
1,837 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
1,816 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,786 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,785 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
1,757 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,752 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
1,733 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
1,718 - Jared Echols, Alexander
1,708 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
1,693 - Armar Gordon, Perry
1,686 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek
1,684 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
1,681 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
1,668 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
1,626 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
1,622 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,611 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County
1,606 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
1,605 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,600 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
1,596 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
1,573 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,572 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
1,568 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,567 - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals
1,564 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,557 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
1,545 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas
1,505 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian
1,505 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,500 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,493 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,485 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
1,481 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
1,468 - Curt Clark, Spalding
1,464 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
1,463 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine
1,462 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,452 - Austin Guest, Creekview
1,445 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,440 - Neko Fann, Colquitt County
1,429 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,410 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County
1,409 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy
Receiving
1,484 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
952 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
944 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
915 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray [2A leader]
901 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]
894 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
894 - Judson Petty, North Murray
889 - Brady Kluse, Harrison
825 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
818 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
806 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe [3A leader]
796 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
794 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
794 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
784 - Larry Lane, Dougherty
766 - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals
764 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
746 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
743 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan
733 - Tyon Williams, Northgate
732 - Jensen Goble, Union County
725 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas
725 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County
722 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
722 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
721 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
712 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
712 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
705 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
702 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
701 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
695 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
688 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
675 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
661 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
659 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
658 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
650 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek
640 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
633 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
627 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County
614 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee
613 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon
609 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
607 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
605 - John Stuetzer, Pope
603 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County
602 - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central
594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson
591 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
587 - Chase Jameson, Lanier
584 - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter
574 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
573 - Cedric Evans, Spalding
572 - Qua Moss, Troup
570 - James Summersett, Liberty County
565 - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta
561 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh
561 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
558 - Kenyon Pipes, Alpharetta
555 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County
551 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County
550 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
