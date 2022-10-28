ajc logo
X

Leaderboard: Rabun’s Stover No. 1 in passing yards after Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Keegan Stover of Rabun County is the state’s new passing leader and closing in on 3,000 yards while Nick Woodford of Northeast in Macon is poised to become the GHSA’s first 2,000-yard rusher this season.

Stover passed for 301 yards, his average output, in a 52-7 victory over Athens Christian last week and raised his season total to 2,701. Rabun County’s final regular-season game is tonight against Commerce.

Woodford is the state’s rushing leader with 1,865 yards. His team plays Jordan tonight.

If Woodford falls short of 2,000, watch out for South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown, who needs 188 yards. Brown’s team plays Saturday in its regular-season finale against Washington. South Atlanta is playing only a nine-game regular season.

Rushing

1,865 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]

1,812 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

1,725 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]

1,721 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]

1,705 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]

1,611 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]

1,574 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)

1,561 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]

1,497 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]

1,361 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County

1,359 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

1,357 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler

1,346 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee

1,331 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County

1,308 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons

1,289 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

1,289 - Cam Vaughn, Temple

1,253 - Nori Moore, Hart County

1,238 - Jacob Davis, Discovery

1,200 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville

1,194 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter

1,170 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

1,153 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County

1,150 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County

1,134 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton) [4A leader]

1,133 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

1,130 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

1,126 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge

1,113 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson

1,108 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville

1,104 - Taeo Todd, Troup

1,091 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona

1,086 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)

1,083 - Justice Haynes, Buford

1,073 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County

1,067 - Eli Thomason, Christian Heritage

1,054 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

1,047 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County

1,034 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee

1,033 - Makari Bodiford, Walton

1,022 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram

1,019 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy

1,019 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County

1,009 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern

1,009 - Logan Eller, Trion

1,008 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

1,003 - Kenai Grier, Eastside

998 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton

981 - Royce Tolbert, Columbia

981 - Jason Williams, Harlem

953 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville

953 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding

952 - Kaden Beard, Lanier

944 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington

942 - Aiden Griffin, Westover

934 - P.J. Farnum, ECI

931 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside

929 - Javaad Bynum, Turner County

927 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County

Passing

2,701 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

2,438 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]

2,411 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]

2,314 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]

2,304 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton [7A leader]

2,283 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

2,260 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

2,223 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton

2,206 - Antwann Hill, Houston County

2,147 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]

2,106 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

2,084 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty [3A leader]

2,048 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

2,044 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur

1,992 - Reece Fountain, Rome

1,988 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans

1,922 - Caiden Tanner, Union County

1,845 - Bryce Clavon, Kell

1,837 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove

1,816 - Braylan Ford, Harrison

1,786 - Christian Langford, East Coweta

1,785 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central

1,757 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain

1,752 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis

1,733 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

1,718 - Jared Echols, Alexander

1,708 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

1,693 - Armar Gordon, Perry

1,686 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek

1,684 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville

1,681 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding

1,668 - West Roberts, North Forsyth

1,626 - Chip Cooper, Worth County

1,622 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

1,611 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County

1,606 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

1,605 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

1,600 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun

1,596 - Logan Cross, Social Circle

1,573 - K.J. Smith, Roswell

1,572 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon

1,568 - Luke Nickel, Milton

1,567 - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals

1,564 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy

1,557 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County

1,545 - Jim Franklin, Aquinas

1,505 - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian

1,505 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville

1,500 - Ty Collins, Paulding County

1,493 - Chase Dupree, Southwest

1,485 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)

1,481 - Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

1,468 - Curt Clark, Spalding

1,464 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead

1,463 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

1,462 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh

1,452 - Austin Guest, Creekview

1,445 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek

1,440 - Neko Fann, Colquitt County

1,429 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA

1,410 - Chase Berrong, Jackson County

1,409 - Jalen Woods, Woodward Academy

Receiving

1,484 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]

952 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]

944 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]

915 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray [2A leader]

901 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]

894 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian

894 - Judson Petty, North Murray

889 - Brady Kluse, Harrison

825 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

818 - Javaris Harris, Greene County

806 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe [3A leader]

796 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]

794 - Eric Singleton, Alexander

794 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]

784 - Larry Lane, Dougherty

766 - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals

764 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest

746 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

743 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan

733 - Tyon Williams, Northgate

732 - Jensen Goble, Union County

725 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas

725 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County

722 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central

722 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County

721 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick

712 - Brandon Jones, Lambert

712 - Mike Matthews, Parkview

705 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur

702 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield

701 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta

695 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central

688 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh

675 - Malachi Jackson, McNair

664 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur

661 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove

659 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian

658 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth

650 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek

640 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge

633 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

627 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County

614 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee

613 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon

609 - Cameran Loyd, Walton

607 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee

605 - John Stuetzer, Pope

603 - Brandon Pope, Sumter County

602 - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central

594 - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson

591 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

587 - Chase Jameson, Lanier

584 - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter

574 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County

573 - Cedric Evans, Spalding

572 - Qua Moss, Troup

570 - James Summersett, Liberty County

565 - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta

561 - Marcus Malone, McIntosh

561 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill

558 - Kenyon Pipes, Alpharetta

555 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County

551 - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County

550 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace 14h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
16h ago

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Hawks continue to clean up defensive miscues as season picks up
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Here are the Braves’ five Silver Slugger Awards finalists for 2022
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Here are the Braves’ five Silver Slugger Awards finalists for 2022
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 10
41m ago
4 Questions with Charlton County football historian Glenn Hughes
56m ago
List: Rivals with most meetings as top-10 teams
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
15h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
23h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top