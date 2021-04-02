Latson, Johnson lead Westlake girls to 64-54 victory in GEICO semifinals

“They are really good friends and good leaders on and off the court,” Westlake coach Hilda Hankerson said. “That’s what makes them be able to play together like that. When that’s your friend, you learn how to play on and off the court. That’s something that you can’t even coach. Those kinds of things are just a part of their chemistry.”

Westlake took its biggest lead on a jumper by Misia McKinney that made it 45-31 midway through the third quarter. Fremont answered with a 17-4 run, closing the gap to 49-48 on a putback by Emma Calvert with 4:31 remaining in the game.

However, Westlake outscored the Silverwolves 13-2 over the next three and a half minutes, pushing the lead back to 62-50 and putting the game away.

Fremont gave Westlake some trouble inside with its height advantage. Calvert, a 6-foot-4 senior who is committed to Brigham Young, scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds. Maggie Mendelson, a 6-5 sophomore ranked No. 21 nationally in her class, had 23 points and six rebounds.

Fremont scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer by Mia Austin, but Westlake answered with a 13-2 run and never trailed again.

Westlake - 22-15-12-15 - 64

Fremont - 16-12-13-13 - 54

Westlake (64)

Brianna Turnage 5, Ta’Niya Latson 26, Raven Johnson 25, Camera Langston 2, Misia McKinney 6, Cynthia Walton, Kennedy Jackson, Rhyann Wilson, Kelsey Willingham.

Fremont (54)

Mia Austin 7, Averee Porter, 8, Emma Calvert 13, Maggie Mendelson 23, Ashley Oliver 3, Halle Duft, Callee Hill, Kallin Freestone, Aly Coombs, Kenna James.