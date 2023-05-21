Lanier’s Dover, Cornejo capture program’s first GHSA bass fishing championship

Beginning with the boat launch at 6:15 a.m. when anglers took to the water, and ending with the weigh-in at 3 p.m., Lanier was able to catch the five best fish to win the program’s first GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship.

Longhorn anglers Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo caught 20 pounds, eight ounces worth of fish to lead second-placed King’s Ridge by just over four pounds and third place Dawson County by two ounces more. King’s Ridge caught 16 pounds, seven ounces with their five fish and Dawson County had 16 pounds, five ounces.