X

Lanier’s Dover, Cornejo capture program’s first GHSA bass fishing championship

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
51 minutes ago

It was a marathon day to bring the state’s third bass fishing season to a close Saturday on Clarks Hill Lake in Appling and two anglers from Lanier found answers, and fish.

Beginning with the boat launch at 6:15 a.m. when anglers took to the water, and ending with the weigh-in at 3 p.m., Lanier was able to catch the five best fish to win the program’s first GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship.

Longhorn anglers Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo caught 20 pounds, eight ounces worth of fish to lead second-placed King’s Ridge by just over four pounds and third place Dawson County by two ounces more. King’s Ridge caught 16 pounds, seven ounces with their five fish and Dawson County had 16 pounds, five ounces.

The event began in 2021 at Lake Lanier and anglers Jayden Faulkner and Davis Madden of Evans finished atop the inaugural field of competitors. Last season, Bainbridge anglers Shane Dill and Bowyn Brown topped the field to capture the second-ever bass fishing state title.

Clarks Hill Lake, also known as Strom Thurmond Lake, delineates the border between Georgia and South Carolina and was created in 1951 with the construction of the J. Strom Thurmond Dam near the confluence of the Little River, Savannah River and the Broad River. It is the third-largest artificial lake east of the Mississippi River.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Kemp’s trade mission to Israel launches at tense time5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
7h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
9h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, another injured in shooting inside SW Atlanta business
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UPDATED: North Oconee defends last year’s championship; downs LaGrange in decisive Game 3
21h ago
Harlem sweeps Ringgold in Rome for Class 3A championship
22h ago
Georgia Southern welcomes Class A Division I, II baseball championships
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
7h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top